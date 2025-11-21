According to the recently released South Africa’s Largest Solar Survey (https://apo-opa.co/487ALDZ), the South African solar market has changed, with the primary drivers for solar adoption being rising electricity tariffs and a desire for cost savings.

The findings mark a fundamental shift in how South Africans approach energy investment. While load shedding initially sparked the solar boom, the survey shows adoption momentum remains strong despite the easing of power cuts, with 82% of homeowners and 79% of businesses surveyed who don't have solar planning to install solar within the next 12 months.

Solar generation now costs between 30% to 50% less than grid electricity (around R1.20–R1.70/kWh equivalent after installation). The survey results reveal that 93% of homeowners and 79% of businesses surveyed with solar systems are already realising measurable savings on their electricity bills.

The research, conducted by Jaltech (https://Jaltech.co.za/) and based on over 2,000 South African solar users and potential adopters, represents the country's largest solar user survey to date.

Enlit Africa and Jaltech will present a webinar of the key insights from the report at 12pm on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. This session is tailored for solar installers/developers, commercial and industrial energy users, and landlords who are considering solar or want to understand current market trends and the impact of solar adoption. Register here: https://apo-opa.co/3MdCXT2

In the commercial and industrial market, the use of energy management systems (EMS) is rising, helping users optimise performance, monitor savings, and reduce wastage, an indication that South African businesses are becoming more energy savvy, driven by the high cost of power. For 54% of business users surveyed, solar now offsets the majority of their energy consumption.

"South Africa's solar market has matured rapidly," says Jonty Sacks, partner at Jaltech. "What began as a response to unreliable electricity supply has become a core financial decision. Solar now represents cost stability, resilience and long-term savings for South Africans from day one."

Respondents included homeowners and businesses across diverse sectors, from retail malls and commercial property to agriculture and manufacturing.

The full survey can be accessed here: https://apo-opa.co/487ALDZ

