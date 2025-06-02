The Mining in Motion 2025 Summit – Ghana’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders - welcomes global precious metals firm MKS PAMP as a bronze sponsor.

Taking place on June 2 - 4, 2025 in Accra, the summit will serve as a platform for MKS PAMP to showcase its growing contributions to Ghana’s mining sector, particularly its support for responsible and inclusive gold supply chains.

As a sponsor, MKS PAMP will take part in high-level panel discussions, highlighting innovative financing models aimed at empowering Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector.

Through its partnership with the Bank of Ghana, MKS PAMP is actively supporting ASGM operators by helping small-scale miners transition into the formal gold market, ensuring they benefit from global trading standards while enhancing traceability and compliance.

In addition to supporting small-scale miners, MKS PAMP also works with large-scale operators to reinforce transparency across the value chain. In a notable collaboration with Newmont Corporation - which operates the Ahafo and Akyem Mines in Ghana - MKS PAMP launched mine-to-market traceable gold bars. The solution enables consumers to track the origin of their gold while offering regulators and stakeholders confidence in the transparency and ethical sourcing of monetized resources.

At Mining in Motion, MKS PAMP will delve deeper into these contributions through participation in exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, engaging with local, regional, and international partners. The firm’s participation at Mining in Motion reflects a broader commitment to supporting sustainable development, responsible sourcing, and emerging investment opportunities within Ghana’s expanding gold sector.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana’s Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.