Nationals in Great Britain have contributed about 31 thousand Pounds towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.
According to the Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, nationals in London contributed 17,537 Pounds, nationals in Cardiff and Newport 3,230 Pounds, nationals in Manchester 3,000 Pounds, nationals in Birmingham 2,290 Pounds, nationals in Liverpool 2,000 Pounds, nationals in Leeds 1,355 Pounds, nationals in Sheffield 677 Pounds, and nationals in Coventry 500 Pounds.
The contributions were made in connection with the ongoing support that nationals have been extending to the families of martyrs and towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.