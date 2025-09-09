As part of efforts to accommodate more school-aged children, new classrooms have been constructed at Adi-Hawsha Elementary School at a cost of 800 thousand Nakfa.

At the inauguration ceremony held on 3 September, Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the Central Region, said the construction of additional classrooms will significantly contribute to the teaching-learning process and expand access to education for more children. He also commended all those who supported the construction.

Commending the initiative taken by the residents of Adi-Hawsha and stakeholders, Mr. Tekie Keleta, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Central Region administration, called for reinforced efforts to produce competitive students.

The administrator of Adi-Hawsha and members of the parents’ committee expressed appreciation for the valuable support provided by the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces for the construction of the classrooms.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates of appreciation and other programs.