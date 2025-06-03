The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announces its partnership with rising Congolese music star Sista Becky (Rebecca Kalonji) as a High-Level Supporter, advocating for nutrition and healthy eating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

With 28 million people facing severe hunger and 4.75 million children suffering from acute malnutrition in the country, Sista Becky’s influence and support will be instrumental in inspiring young people to take action against food insecurity and participate in community development.

“Through my voice and my work, I want to challenge young people to not only raise their voices but also to take action on the issues that directly impact their future, including access to nutritious food and better opportunities for women and girls,” said Sista Becky.

Sista Becky is gaining increasing recognition in the global music scene, with her socially conscious lyrics. Her debut single “Mr Rap” launched her career in 2016, while her album “Apéritif” (2021) established her as a leading artist in Congolese music. She has recently released a new single, “Kimpa vita”, adding to her growing reputation as a voice for social change in the DRC.

As a High-Level Supporter, Sista Becky joins Innoss’B and Distel Zola in playing a key role in furthering WFP’s mission to do more on school feeding, support healthy foods and prevent malnutrition across the country.

“We are thrilled to have Sista Becky join us in our mission to combat hunger and promote nutrition in DRC,” said Elvira Pruscini, WFP’s Representative and Country Director a.i. in DRC. “Her influence and dedication to social issues align perfectly with WFP’s objectives, and we look forward to the impact we can achieve together.”

Sista Becky joins WFP at a critical time as the organization continues to face a severe funding shortfalls. WFP needs US$433 million over the next six months to meet the growing humanitarian needs in the DRC.