In volatile South Sudan, people across the country crave peace and stability more than anything else. In a bid to make that dream a local reality, the Kozi and Mambe communities in Maridi County have established what they call a Protection Peace Committee.



“You are now ambassadors of peace. You should share your new skills and knowledge with your fellow citizens,” Anthony Moudle, a Protection, Transition and Reintegration Officer serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) told the members of the new committee and the 50 people who participated in a workshop conducted by the peacekeeping mission.



The training, held over three days, aimed at raising awareness on protection of civilians and other aspects of the UNMISS mandate among those in attendance, including traditional chiefs, police officers, civil society representatives and religious leaders.



Some sessions were dedicated to identifying and discussing the practical application of different approaches to sharing security-relevant information and the peaceful resolution of conflicts at an early stage, before they risk escalating.



“Learning these skills will no doubt help us tackle challenges quickly, for example the misunderstandings that often arise between farmers and migrating cattle keepers,” said Justin Bidal, himself a grower of crops.



Addressing differences of opinions in an amicable manner is something that local churches have always been recommending, using their significant influence to promote such solutions and the social cohesion they can bring.



“We need peaceful relations and stability, and it is good for everyone to understand that the methods we are proposing are in line with what UNMISS suggests,” commented Phillip Mathew, the Kozy Archdeacon.



Facilitators of the workshop also managed to dispel the common and at times confusion-inducing misconception that the UN peacekeeping mission and other UN entities, not least humanitarian agencies, operating in South Sudan are all focused on the same issues.



“Now I finally understand that their roles are different, with UNMISS supporting peacebuilding efforts while the others are providing services and humanitarian assistance. That is good to know, and something I will share with my community,” said one participant, Monicca Awadia.



This particular learning experience may have concluded, but hopes are high that the Protection Peace Committee will make its legacy long-lasting. Frazer Samuel Kalusi, a Kozi Chief, gave that optimism a voice.



“There has been a lot of darkness taking over our country in recent years, but we can do our part. Our eyes have been opened and we are ready to use our new perspective and knowledge to do everything we can to bring back the light.”