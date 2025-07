The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has recommended Ms Moipone Malefane and Dr Natalie Skeepers for appointment on the Board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA). There are two vacancies on the MDDA Board currently, and the committee was tasked with recruiting suitably qualified individuals to be considered for appointment in terms of section 4 of the MDDA Act 14 of 2002. On 8 April this year, the committee, in line with the Act, published an advertisement inviting members of the public to submit nominations. A total of 159 nominations were received and screened, followed by a shortlisting of nine candidates. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed on 15 July 2025. On Friday (25 July) morning, the committee deliberated on the outcomes of the interviews and agreed to recommend Ms Malefane and Dr Skeepers. The committee Chairperson, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, thanked all the interviewed candidates. She said that the interviewed candidates collectively possessed a tapestry of knowledge, experience and skill set required on the MDDA Board. The committee report will be tabled in the National Assembly for adoption, and once adopted, it will be forwarded to the President for his appointment in terms of section 4(1)(b) of the MDDA Act.

