Delegation of the European Union to Egypt


On Monday 13 February, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will be in Egypt to discuss the global energy security situation with partners, and advance work on the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EU, Egypt and Israel to support our REPowerEU Plan to reduce Europe's imports of Russian gas. She will meet Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, and Israel Katz, Minister of Energy of Israel, to further the implementation of the MoU which was signed in June last year.

The Commissioner will also participate in the Egypt Petroleum Show and Exhibition Strategic Conference 2023 hosted by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The event convenes government representatives and energy industry leaders from the African and Mediterranean regions to debate the energy transition. Commissioner Simson will deliver a keynote speech and participate in a panel discussion on “Managing supply and demand in volatile times – supporting global economies and energy security” with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, and the Commissioner for Energy and Infrastructure of the African Union Commission, Amani Abou Zeid. In Cairo, the Commissioner will meet bilaterally with Minister El Molla and with the Secretary General of the EastMed Gas Forum, Osama Mobarez.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Egypt.