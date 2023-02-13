The Commissioner will also participate in the Egypt Petroleum Show and Exhibition Strategic Conference 2023 hosted by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The event convenes government representatives and energy industry leaders from the African and Mediterranean regions to debate the energy transition. Commissioner Simson will deliver a keynote speech and participate in a panel discussion on “Managing supply and demand in volatile times – supporting global economies and energy security” with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, and the Commissioner for Energy and Infrastructure of the African Union Commission, Amani Abou Zeid. In Cairo, the Commissioner will meet bilaterally with Minister El Molla and with the Secretary General of the EastMed Gas Forum, Osama Mobarez.

On Monday 13 February, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will be in Egypt to discuss the global energy security situation with partners, and advance work on the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EU, Egypt and Israel to support our REPowerEU Plan to reduce Europe's imports of Russian gas. She will meet Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt, and Israel Katz, Minister of Energy of Israel, to further the implementation of the MoU which was signed in June last year .

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.