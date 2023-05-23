The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa officially reopened the Col. John C. Robinson American Corner on the campus of St. Mary’s University (SMU) near Mexico Square in Addis Ababa. The Col. John C. Robinson American Corner has been closed for in-person programs and services since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, officially opened the Corner along with President Dr. Wondwosen Tamrat of St. Mary’s University. During her remarks, she noted that this latest American Corner is another example of the American peoples’ commitment to Ethiopian youth; attending programs at American Corners is often the first step for students interested in studying in the United States. Education USA resources and counseling as well as English language programming, in-person services and hands-on practical skills, such as STEM and Maker Space Tools, are among the programs that are free and open to the public at all American Corners in Ethiopia. The Ambassador commended the continued strong collaboration with St. Mary’s University, which also hosts an Embassy English Language ACCESS program.

The Corner is named after African-American aviator Col. John C. Robinson, who was appointed Commander of the Ethiopian Air Force by Emperor Haile Selassie and led the new Air Force during the second Italian-Ethiopian War of 1935. He also played a role in the establishment of Ethiopian Airlines, and in fact, one of Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing jets is named in his honor.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa currently maintains American Corners in Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Jimma, and Dire Dawa; the American Corner in Mekelle remains closed.

To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa |Facebook and Twitter.