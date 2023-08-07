Cloudmania, launched by Liquid C2 in 2021 to support Africa’s digital transformation journey, opens its doors for the Mauritius channel partner ecosystem. With partners in 22 countries across the continent, Cloudmania is committed to providing cloud and cyber security services to partners within an ecosystem defined by support, expertise, and enablement.

Vinay Hiralall, Managing Executive of Cloudmania, said, “Our operations have grown exponentially, in the last year itself, we have grown from 100 partners to over 500. This highlights that our value proposition resonates with channel partners across the continent. We have a deep understanding of the channel ecosystem and work with partners to provide the technical enablement, operational efficiency, and solution portfolio to drive their businesses forward. Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year award in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023, respectively, reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth and accelerate digital transformation for businesses in Africa”.

All resellers that partner with Cloudmania receive access to a suite of market-leading solutions tailored to suit their customers' needs. Cloudmania aims to help channel partners better manage their business by creating a single-pane view via an always-on platform that assists with billing and subscription management services. In addition to providing partners with programmes that drive sales enablement, they also have access to our marketing initiatives and technical advisories. By alleviating the backend operations, partners can focus more on their core business of expanding their operations and increasing their customer base.

Cloudmania understands the critical role cloud and cyber security technologies play in today’s digital economy. “Being recognised by one of the largest global hyper-scalers like Microsoft as ‘Partner of the Year’ is testimony to Cloudmania’s unwavering commitment towards ushering change, development, and progress through technology, and we hope to win next year’s award for Mauritius,” concluded Hiralall.

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is a Cloud Services and Solutions provider extending convenience, diversity, and a range of services. The company has opened its doors to numerous countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022 and Côte d'Ivoire in 2023. For more information: https://Cloudmania.Africa/

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. It operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries and deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa and Kenya, with another four to be launched in 2023. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. The organisation was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 in South Africa and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023. https://LiquidC2.com/