Over 40 participants from civil society organizations (CSOs), women’s rights groups, gender advocates, the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Women’s Legislative Caucus, and the Law Reform Commission and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection have completed a three-day capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening coordination and advocacy for increased women’s political participation in Liberia.

The training, held from October 8 to 10, was organized by UN Women and UNDP, under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP), with support from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden, and technical support from the UN Electoral Assistance Division (EAD) of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

Over the course of the workshop, participants examined barriers to women’s participation in politics and explored strategies for promoting women’s equal participation in politics. International experts and facilitators led a series of interactive sessions designed to build knowledge and enhance practical advocacy skills, and strengthen coordination among women’s rights groups, youth and disability organizations, and election observers.

Maarten Halff, Senior Political Affairs Officer and Electoral Systems Expert with the UN Electoral Assistance Division in New York, facilitated online sessions on “The Obstacles of Women’s Participation in Liberia: An Analysis of the 2023 Results,” “Quotas in Context: An ABC of Electoral Systems and Quotas,” and “Quotas in the Liberian Context: Options and Implications.”

Rindai Chipfunde-Vava, an international consultant from Zimbabwe, and Zage Filiposki, a UNDP Liberia electoral specialist, facilitated discussions utilizing the Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) curriculum and methodology. These included on topics of Women’s Participation in Politics: Targets and Numbers; Sex and Gender Definitions and Equality; Level Playing Field and International Standards of Elections; Advocacy, Campaigning and Lobbying on Women’s Political Empowerment (Negotiation Skills); and Addressing Gender Inequalities through Strategic Planning, Stakeholder Mapping, and Message Delivery Methods.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Mr. Louis Kuukpen, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Programmes, applauded participants for their dedication and underscored that gender equality is a shared responsibility that benefits all of society.

“Gender equality in my mind is not just about political participation. We need gender equality in all forms,” said Mr. Kuukpen. “We are not asking for too much. We are asking that a system which has not been fair, due to cultural, political, and economic reasons, be reset. We are not begging; we are asking that the right thing be done.”

He called on stakeholders to sustain the momentum generated during the workshop and proposed the establishment of a network or reference group to continue collaboration and advocacy.

“Let’s leave here not closing the door,” he added. “We must keep the energy and continue to push the boundaries. The only way we can achieve sustainable development is by ensuring gender equality at every level.”

Ms. Comfort Lamptey, UN Women Country Representative, commended the level of engagement and partnership displayed by participants and institutions throughout the workshop. She commended the strong collaboration between the, NEC, Women’s Legislative Caucus, Law Reform Commission, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, UNDP, civil society organizations, youth and women’s groups, and the media for their shared commitment to advancing women’s political empowerment.

“When I walked in here, I just felt a seriousness, focused energy in the room,” Ms. Lamptey said. “You have been doing serious work, and you were all committed. Liberia has offered the world much and can offer much more when it comes to political representation.”

She highlighted that Liberia remains among the lowest-ranking countries in Africa in terms of women’s political representation, stressing the importance of adopting temporary special measures, such as gender quotas, to bridge the gap.

“Ensuring you all understand and champion this approach is crucial,” she noted. “Let’s hope that by 2029, we will not only have 11% of women in the legislature, but at least 30%, which is the floor.”

Ms. Lamptey also praised civil society organizations for their powerful advocacy during the 2023 elections, which helped place women’s leadership and violence against women in politics high on the national agenda. She encouraged participants to maintain coordination and strengthen joint advocacy going forward.

“Your role is essential to hold policymakers and public institutions to account,” she said. “We are stronger together, and when we are together, everything is possible.”

The workshop concluded with renewed commitment from all partners to sustain collaborative advocacy and promote inclusive electoral reforms that guarantee women’s meaningful participation and representation in decision-making processes. Participants also expressed interest in establishing a CSO coordination or networking platform to sustain collaboration and joint advocacy on women’s political participation.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) supports national institutions and processes to promote inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance. The project is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with UN Women, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy and the National Elections Commission, with funding support from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden.