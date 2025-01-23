On January 21, as the Chinese New Year of the Snake approached, Ambassador Yin Chengwu visited and extended his greetings to the Chinese enterprises, the China medical team and China-Aid project groups, the Confucius Institute, and individual Chinese merchants in Liberia, distributing Chinese New Year gift packages on-site.

Ambassador Yin conveyed the care of the Party and the government to the Chinese community in Liberia, extending New Year’s blessings, while also learning about the production and business conditions of various organizations, as well as the working and living situations of staffs. He emphasized that the embassy would continue to uphold the concept of “People-centered diplomacy” and provide better services to overseas Chinese in Liberia. Ambassador Yin also praised and encouraged the Chinese community in Liberia to contribute to promoting the friendly relations between China and Liberia.

People from Chinese community in Liberia expressed their gratitude for the care from the Party and government, noting that the activity of embracing the Chinese New Year made them truly feel the warmth of the motherland. In the new year, they will continue to unite and strive forward, making new contributions to the friendship and cooperation between China and Liberia.