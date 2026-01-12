On January 9, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Liberia signed the Agreement on Development Cooperation in Monrovia. H.E. Ambassador Yin Chengwu signed on behalf of China, while H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, represented Liberia. The signing ceremony was also attended by Anthony Myers, Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Deputy Ministers&Assistant Ministers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.

In the remarks, Ambassador Yin said the signing of the Development Cooperation Agreement represents a concrete step in implementing the consensus reached by the two Heads of State and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), as well as in deepening the China-Liberia Strategic Partnership. It is yet another demonstration of China’s firm support for Liberia’s economic and social development endeavors. The Chinese side looks forward to working closely with the Liberian side to actively implement the agreement, ensure that it bears fruit, and benefits the Liberian people.

Minister Nyanti expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for its strong support, spoke highly of China’s “people-centered” development philosophy, noted that the Agreement is of great significance for the promotion of Liberia-China strategic partnership and the social and economic development of Liberia, showing the true spirit of South–South cooperation. Liberia is willing to effectively implement the Agreement and to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.