The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, strongly condemns the heinous and coordinated terrorist attacks perpetrated on 21 February 2026 in Zamfara State, Northwestern Nigeria, which resulted in the killing of more than 50 civilians and the abduction of women and children. The African Union unequivocally rejects all acts of terrorism and violent extremism against civilian populations, particularly women and children, as grave violations of human rights and serious threats to peace, security, and stability.
The Chairperson expresses the African Union’s full solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a swift recovery to those injured. He reaffirms the African Union’s unwavering support for Nigeria’s efforts to address insecurity and restore lasting peace.
The Chairperson calls for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all abducted women and children, and urges strengthened, coordinated, and collective action to protect civilian populations and prevent the recurrence of such atrocities, in line with the African Union's commitment to peace, security, and stability on the continent.