Supporting clients operating in the CEMAC region, trusted legal adviser Daoudou Mohammad has been appointed as Director of Tax&Legal at CLG’s Pointe-Noire office (www.CLGGlobal.com). Mohammad brings a wealth of demonstrated expertise that will be instrumental to the law firm’s Africa-wide practices, as the Republic of Congo and wider Central African region sees rapid growth in the energy sector.

Mohammad holds over 15 years of experience in business and tax law, developing a solid competence in handling complex legal issues and providing effective client support. Prior to joining CLG, Mohammad served as Senior Manager at PwC’s Tax&Legal Department in Pointe-Noire, managing the tax and legal coordination center for Francophone African countries, supervising quality and risk management operations, ensuring legal due diligence and supervising restructuring operations for groups of companies – including mergers and acquisitions and company transfers – among other key responsibilities.

Having also held a managerial role at PwC’s South Africa office, Mohammad maintains an in-depth knowledge of different international systems and compliance with the highest standards of practice and service delivery, adapting to varied legal and cultural environments. Specializing in business, tax and labor law, as well as foreign exchange regulations and intellectual property, his multidisciplinary background represents a major asset to CLG and will enable the provision of integrated solutions to client needs and up-to-date advice on the latest legislative and regulatory developments. Mohammad holds a dual Master’s Degree in Intellectual Property Law and Business Law from Cameroon’s University of Yaoundé II.

The Republic of Congo is in the midst of a major investment drive, as it aims to accelerate oil and gas exploration and transform into a major LNG hub on the back of multiple large-scale LNG export projects and new exploration and appraisal drilling activities. To attract further investment and streamline regulatory processes, the country is launching a comprehensive gas code, recently approved a new Gas Master Plan led by national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo, and plans to establish a dedicated national gas company. As a result, specialized tax, legal and regulatory advisory expertise is needed by companies operating in the Congo to navigate evolving energy sector legislation.

CLG represents an experienced team of legal professionals, offering an in-depth understanding of African markets and a flexible and innovative approach to meeting the diverse needs of its clients. Serving as the preferred professional services partner in Africa, CLG is equipped to offer on-the-ground support across multiple sectors and has a rich history of spearheading transformative oil and gas transactions across the continent, providing top-tier legal services and strategic advice to clients across the energy spectrum, and guiding clients through complex regulatory landscapes and contractual negotiations. In addition to the Republic of Congo, CLG operates in South Africa, Nigeria, South Sudan, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique and Germany.

“Navigating local laws, including taxation on oil and gas revenues, production-sharing agreements, and environmental regulations, demands thorough understanding to ensure compliance and optimize returns. We are excited to have Daoudou Mohammad head up CLG’s tax and legal services in Pointe-Noire, who offers expert guidance on mitigating risks, avoiding costly legal disputes, and ensuring that investments are structured to meet both local obligations and international standards,” states Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG.