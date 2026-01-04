The Central Region Athletics Federation honored athletes and coaches who achieved outstanding results in regional and national competitions held in 2025 during a ceremony organized on 2 January.

In his speech, the President of the Federation, Mr. Kibrom Tekle, noted that significant victories were recorded in 2025 because the efforts of the coaches were effectively implemented on the ground by the athletes. He explained that the award ceremony was aimed at providing recognition for these achievements.

It was announced during the event that the award recipients included 18 athletes who ranked from 1st to 6th in ten regional and seven national competitions, as well as nine coaches who were nominated as the best based on the points recorded by their athletes.

Mr. Asmerom Tsegabirhan, Director General of the Culture and Sports Department, noted that the recorded successes serve as a springboard for achieving higher performance levels in the future, emphasizing that the awards should be viewed from this perspective.

Finally, awards and certificates of appreciation prepared by the Central Region Athletics Federation were distributed.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Zerit Teweldebrhan, Managing Director of the Central Region, urged athletes and their coaches not to become complacent with their current success or limit themselves to domestic competitions. He encouraged them to work harder in preparation for the continental and global stages that await them.