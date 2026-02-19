The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) successfully delivered a five-day intensive capacity-building workshop titled “Revised Capital Adequacy Standard for Islamic Banks” for the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), held from 8 to 12 February 2026 in Baghdad.

The program was conducted in collaboration with the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening regulatory practices and enhancing the resilience of the Iraqi banking sector.

The workshop was designed to enhance participants’ technical expertise and practical understanding of new regulations issued by CBI for the capital accord for Islamic banks in Iraq.

Forty-five participants attended the workshop, representing 23 Iraqi banks, ensuring broad sectoral representation and fostering valuable exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices among industry professionals.

The program aimed to strengthen the technical knowledge and practical capabilities of banking professionals in aligning with international regulatory requirements and enhancing the resilience of the financial sector.

The workshop provided an in-depth overview of the capital adequacy framework, focusing on its role in promoting financial stability, improving risk management practices, and ensuring that banks maintain sufficient capital buffers to withstand potential shocks.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions, practical exercises, and case studies designed to bridge theory with real-world application. Key topics included:

Measurement and management of credit, market, and operational risks

Calculation methodologies under capital adequacy frameworks

Supervisory expectations and regulatory compliance

Practical implementation challenges and solutions within the banking environment

The program emphasized hands-on learning, allowing participants to analyze case studies and discuss various risk scenarios to better understand how capital adequacy principles can be effectively applied in day-to-day banking operations. The workshop was delivered by Dr. Abozer Mohamed, Senior Islamic Finance Specialist at IsDBI, and Mr. Mohamed Omer Elamin, a member of the IFSB Secretariat.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/