The youth-focused “Opportunities are Here” project premiered season two of its reality TV show, alongside the thriller, “You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye”

The TV reality series follows the personal and professional journeys of young creatives as they learn, collaborate and navigate the high-pressure demands of film production. The series captures the reality of building a career in Uganda’s film sector, from brainstorming and budgeting to late-night edits and final screening.

With mentors including actor and broadcaster Gaetano Kaggwa, filmmaker and scriptwriter Nana Kagga, actress and writer Cleopatra Koheirwe, and actor Michael Wawuyo Jr., the series is airing on NTV every Thursday at 8:30 pm.

Supported by the Geneva-based UN small business agency, the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the European Union (EU), “Opportunities are Here” season two builds on the momentum of its acclaimed first season, which featured creative minds from across the continent, including Nollywood star Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Ugandan actors Gaetano Kaggwa, Nana Kagga and Cleopatra Koheirwe.

H.E. Jan Sadek, the European Union Ambassador to Uganda, expressed his admiration for the work achieved through the programme, saying, “We see huge potential in Uganda’s creative industries. Projects like OAH (Opportunities are Here) are a chance to build skills, connect with others, and get your work seen. Young Ugandan creatives should not be afraid to aim for international platforms. Their unique perspective is what the world is looking for.”

Since its inception, the “Opportunities are Here” project has reached over seven million people through media and campaigns, with over 11,140 creatives trained. This has further resulted in 13,595+ jobs created, with 135+ youth-led productions completed.

Chief of “Youth, Women and Vulnerable Communities” at ITC, Raimund Moser says: “Over the last three years, we’ve seen that with the right skills, mentorship and platforms, youth can lead the way in redefining African cinema. This is not just about storytelling—it’s about job creation and raising the visibility of creative services as a sector with great growth potential.”

The premiere night also featured a new film, “You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye”, a psychological thriller featuring Hellen Lukoma, Mbabazi Catherine Uwera, Fidel Sankara, Allan Kutos Katongole and Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, among other Ugandan actors.

The film was written, co-directed and produced by seven young filmmakers who participated in seasons one and two. The team includes Kahbuya Vanessa (Kvan), Kavuma Vieri, Nodryn Evanci Kabuye, Elly E. Debuni, Illungole Emmanuel, Nsiima Chloe and Manirahari Colline.

This project brought together writers, actors and producers to create their first commercially viable film using a team-based approach, mirroring real-life production, guided by industry professionals, including Joel Tugaineyo (co-producer), Drake Steven Makanga (director), Loukman Ali (creative director) and Alex Ireeta (director of photography), among others.

In close collaboration with international film distributors, it was decided the film would be a thriller, a genre with high commercial potential. The filmmakers have been screening the movie in cinemas throughout Uganda in the past several weeks.