As Africa's energy sector continues to grow, a new generation of women is breaking barriers and redefining leadership in this critical industry. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) proudly announces the 2024 edition of the 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars – a group of outstanding individuals whose innovation, perseverance and passion are transforming the landscape of African energy. These trailblazers are not only reshaping a traditionally male-dominated field but are also playing a vital role in the journey to end energy poverty by 2030. The AEC proudly honors these women as they lead the charge toward a more sustainable and equitable energy future.

In alphabetical order:

Amena Bakr, Senior Research Analyst, Energy Intelligence

Amena Bakr is a Senior Research Analyst at Energy Intelligence. Specializing in the energy transition, corporate strategy and market analysis, Bakr leads insights on oil markets, OPEC policies and political trends in the Middle East and Gulf Arab region. Her previous roles include Chief OPEC Correspondent and Dubai Deputy Bureau Chief, where she earned accolades such as the OPEC Award for Best Journalist and the IAEE Excellence in Written Journalism Award. Bakr holds a BA in Business Administration from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology&Maritime Transport, Egypt.

Amoetsoe Mkwena, Senior Associate, Watson Farley&Williams (Middle East)

Amoetsoe Mkwena is a Senior Associate at Watson Farley&Williams, specializing in energy and infrastructure with a focus on Africa. She advises on international projects, including the $15 billion Simandou project in Guinea. Mkwena's expertise includes power, renewables, oil and gas, and mining. Her legal skills and ability to bridge cultural divides make her a key player in Africa's energy sector.

Asha Amani, General Manager, INTERAFCON

Asha Amani is the General Manager at INTERAFCON, where she blends strategy and leadership to drive growth in complex energy projects. With seven years in Industrial Engineering and five years in the energy sector, Amani excels in business strategy, opportunity identification and project management. Her previous role as a Business Development Consultant at Tetco Consulting focused on delivering tailored solutions for the energy, engineering, and construction sectors.

Blandine Biaou, Geological Engineer, Head of Research and Prospection Department, SNH-Benin

Blandine Biaou, Head of the Research and Prospection Department at SNH-Benin, specializes in hydrocarbon exploration. She has optimized Benin’s energy sector through resource management and contract revisions. Biaou has developed a modern data center and interactive database, contributing to national projects and representing Benin in international conferences, positioning it as a hydrocarbon hub.

Charné Hollands, Deputy Editor, Energy Capital&Power

Charné Hollands is the Deputy Editor at Energy Capital&Power, the leading investment platform for the African energy sector. She produces content on the entire energy value chain in Africa, with a focus on oil, gas, renewable energy and energy policy. Hollands holds a Master’s in Media Studies from the University of Cape Town and has co-authored African Energy Chamber: Road to Recovery.

Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye, Managing Partner, Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners

Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye, a leading dispute resolution lawyer, specializes in complex oil and gas cases. She has represented Shell Petroleum and serves as company secretary for the Ebendo Host Community Trust Board. With degrees from Oxford and Bristol, she shapes oil and gas law and is implementing digital solutions to streamline board operations.

Fatimat Adenike Olanrewaju, General Field Engineer, SLB

Fatimat Adenike Olanrewaju, a Chemical Engineering graduate, is a General Field Engineer at SLB, focusing on wellhead installations and emissions reduction. She excels in a male-dominated field and leads community service through SLB's SEED initiative, advocating for gender diversity and mentoring.

Gracia Munganga, Senior Technical Advisory, ABT Global

With a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town, Gracia oversees operations for the company, which has been designing and commissioning solar PV systems across sub-Saharan Africa since 2018. Her career includes roles at GreenCape, Anaergia Africa, the Climate Innovation Centre South Africa (CIC-SA), and the Carbon Trust.

Ifeoma Adeoye, CEO, IMSE Energy Resources Limited

Ifeoma Adeoye, CEO of IMSE Energy Resources Limited, leads the company in EPCI services and innovative crude evacuation technology. A graduate of the University of Manchester and Warwick, she also founded Business Nest Investments and BNI Insurance Brokers Limited, to empower and protect people and businesses through microfinance and insurance.

Jamilla Massamba, Health Safety and Environment Manager, SLB Congo

Jamilla Massamba, Health, Safety&Environment Manager at SLB Congo, leads HSE initiatives across Africa. With a Master’s in Environmental Management Sciences, she has conducted over 100 audits and received awards for her work. Massamba also mentors young women in STEM and leads green energy projects.

Janice Faria, CEO, Enagol: Energias de Angola

As CEO of Enagol, Janice Faria has elevated the company's national and international profile. Under her leadership, Enagol competes globally and services International Oil Companies, setting a precedent for local enterprises in the global market.

Jocelyne Machevo, Communication, Commercial&Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy Mozambique

Jocelyne Machevo, formerly with Eni Mozambique, played a key role in the Coral FLNG Project and led the company’s local brand transformation. Now at Vivo Energy Mozambique, she focuses on energy transition and decarbonization projects.

Lilian Kamanja, Electrical Engineer, Kenya Power

Lilian Kamanja is a Renewable Energy Specialist at Kenya Power with over nine years of experience in electrical engineering, network operations, and renewable energy development. She holds a BSc from the University of Nairobi and an M.Tech from IIT Delhi, focusing on renewable energy projects that enhance power accessibility and reliability.

Kanni Touray, Deputy Director General, Petroleum Commission, The Gambia

Kanni Touray, The Gambia’s youngest and first female Deputy Director General at the Petroleum Commission, has enhanced the organization’s efficiency and visibility. She champions sustainable development and energy transition, positioning The Gambia as a growing player in the global energy market.

Lizette Bouddhou, Human Resources Manager, SLB Congo and Gabon SLB

Lizette Bouddhou, HR Manager at SLB Congo and Gabon, drives diversity and workforce development. She leads recruitment and training initiatives, boosts employee engagement, and advances community outreach through educational partnerships, supporting women in STEM.

Maggie Mutesi, Managing Editor, Mansa Media

Maggie Mutesi is the Managing Editor at Mansa Media, with over 15 years of experience in major media outlets including CNN, BBC and CNBC. Her reporting spans over 30 African countries, focusing on trade and investments. At the BBC, she managed BBC Africa’s daily live program, Money Daily. Mutesi has also extensively covered the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, working with the African Union and Afrochampions Initiative to enhance awareness among Africa’s private sector.

Marilia Sitoe, Subsea Engineer, Eni Rovuma Basin

Marilia Sitoe, a Subsea Engineer at Eni Rovuma Basin, focuses on optimizing Mozambique’s gas sector. Her work includes deep-water gas production and subsea infrastructure for Coral South FLNG. Sitoe’s research supports Mozambique’s economic growth and sustainability goals.

Mervin Azeta, Engineer, SLB

Mervin Azeta, a leader at SLB, has advanced from field engineer to corporate strategist. Recognized for her impact on African communities and the global industry, she is active in non-profit boards and connects young Africans with top leaders, fostering learning and inspiration.

Munolwisho Elizabeth Ipangelwa, Green Hydrogen Advisor, GIZ

Munolwisho Elizabeth Ipangelwa, Green Hydrogen Advisor at GIZ, advocates for women in oil and gas and green hydrogen development in Namibia. She has educated over 200 Namibians and leads green industrialization studies to boost local industries and reduce youth unemployment.

Ozioma Agu, Partner, Stren&Blan Partners

Ozioma Agu, a Partner at Stren&Blan Partners, excels in high-profile energy and infrastructure transactions. Her work includes advising on Mobil and Shell divestments and renewable projects. Agu has earned awards for her expertise in oil and gas and green hydrogen.

Pauline Murari, Contracts Manager SLB Angola, Central and East Africa

Pauline Murari, Contracts Manager at SLB, is known for her negotiation skills and leadership. She has driven growth in SLB’s regional portfolio and contributed to projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Murari supports STEM education and local development.

Pearl Enyam Akosua Akude, Business Line Job Delivery Lead, SLB

Pearl Enyam Akosua Akude, with over 35 wells drilled, is a leader in the energy sector. She handles complex projects, trains engineers, and has contributed to innovations like TerraSphere and Net Zero Development in Africa, impacting the region’s energy landscape.

Rita Bagaine Kagoro, Talent Acquisition Manager SLB: Angola, Central and East Africa

Rita Bagaine Kagoro, a Ugandan Petroleum Engineer, has seven years of experience and holds degrees from China University of Petroleum and Delft University of Technology. Her roles include Measurements and Logging While Drilling Engineer and Drilling Product Engineer. Kagoro has innovated drilling technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions. She is passionate about leadership, mentorship, and advocating for diversity in hiring and women in energy.

Tania Silva, CEO, Angola LNG Marketing

Tânia Silva is the CEO of Angola LNG Marketing, the company’s first female and youngest CEO. She oversees LNG sales, liquids contracts, and the shipping fleet. Previously, Silva was Head of Non-Operated Assets at Sonangol Gás e Energias Renováveis, S.A., where she managed non-operated assets and contributed to renewable energy projects. Her career is marked by leadership and innovation in the energy sector.

Tokollo Matsabu, Women Leader in Energy&Climate Fellow, Atlantic Council

Tokollo Matsabu is a 2024 Women Leaders in Energy and Climate Fellow and Director at Patlong Advisory, a consulting firm focused on energy programs and carbon sequestration in Africa. She is pursuing an MS in Global Energy and Climate Policy at the University of London’s School of Oriental&African Studies, with a focus on critical minerals. Matsabu has a background in financial journalism and has conducted risk analyses for various stakeholders in the Global South. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, Media and Writing from the University of Cape Town.