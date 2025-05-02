African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the prestigious African Energy Awards. Set to take place during the conference on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 18:00 to 22:00, this event will honor individuals and organizations driving innovation and leadership within Africa’s energy landscape.

As the premier recognition platform within the international energy industry, the African Energy Awards celebrate significant accomplishments in exploration, production, sustainability, innovation and leadership. In 2024, the ceremony honored notable figures such as Meg O’Neill, CEO and Managing Director of Woodside Energy, who was named Energy Person of the Year. Other recipients included the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of Angola, which earned the Reformer and Change Maker of the Year award, bp, which was recognized as ESG Leader of the Year, and Africa Global Logistics, which won Service Provider of the Year.

The 2025 edition of the African Energy Awards will highlight excellence across eight categories, reflecting the full spectrum of Africa’s energy value chain. Categories include the Mohamed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award; Energy Person of the Year; Exploration and Production Leader of the Year; Gas Monetization Award; Deal of the Year Award; Local Content Champion; Reformer of the Year; and Service Provider of the Year.

These awards celebrate leadership, technological innovation, ESG integration and strategic investment, recognizing individuals, organizations and projects that are driving Africa’s energy sector forward. By amplifying the voices of those effecting impactful change, the African Energy Awards contribute to the continent’s energy transition and legacy.

Participating in the African Energy Awards presents a unique opportunity for global recognition, visibility and networking. Awardees are celebrated as leaders within Africa’s energy industry, gaining access to high-level connections with executives, investors and policymakers. Through AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, nominees and winners are afforded a platform to showcase their contributions to Africa’s energy future while also inspiring the next generation of energy leaders.

"More than just a ceremony, the African Energy Awards are a powerful platform to recognize and elevate the individuals and organizations that are boldly shaping the future of Africa’s energy industry. By celebrating excellence, innovation and leadership, we not only honor today’s achievements, but also inspire the next generation of energy leaders committed to driving sustainable growth and energy security across the continent," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Energy professionals and organizations from both the public and private sectors, including self-nominations, are eligible to participate in the African Energy Awards. To nominate, individuals must select the relevant category, complete the nomination form and upload any supporting materials. All entries must be submitted by the deadline of June 30, 2025. As AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 brings global stakeholders to Cape Town, the African Energy Awards will remain a central feature of the event, celebrating the resilience, innovation and excellence shaping Africa’s energy future.

Nominations can be submitted via https://apo-opa.co/4iJEPh1, honoring those individuals and organizations driving Africa’s energy narrative forward.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.