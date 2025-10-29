Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a pan-African technology group, today announced a strategic investment by STANLIB Infrastructure Investments to accelerate the rapid expansion of Africa Data Centres' footprint in South Africa.

The strategic partnership will allow Africa Data Centres to cater to the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the country. The investment will drive the expansion and development of AI-ready data centres at Africa Data Centres campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President&Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said, “Partnering with STANLIB strengthens our South African operations and validates the robust foundation we've built. It provides us the scale required to serve major hyperscalers and enterprises as they rapidly increase their demand for secure, high-capacity connectivity and cloud services across the region.”

Andy Louw, Co-Head at STANLIB Infrastructure Investments, said: “We are proud to partner with Africa Data Centres, a leader in Africa’s digital evolution. Data centres are critical infrastructure for the modern economy, and our investment will strengthen South Africa’s digital backbone, enabling ADC to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth. It aligns with our desire to be an economic enabler for the South African economy by deploying capital that drives growth while giving institutional investors differentiated access to a unique asset class.”

Africa Data Centres currently operates seven state-of-the-art data centre facilities across Africa, serving more than 400 enterprise and hyperscale customers.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage. www.CassavaTechnologies.com

About STANLIB Asset Management:

STANLIB Asset Management is one of South Africa’s leading investment managers, with more than R580 billion in assets under management as of June 2025, offering deep expertise across a wide range of investment disciplines. STANLIB's infrastructure investment platform invests in a broad range of sustainable assets that contribute to South Africa’s economic development.

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market, Africa Data Centres is a trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across Africa. Strategically located in South, East and West Africa our world-class data centre facilities provide a home for all business-critical data for Africa’s small, medium and large enterprises and global hyperscale customers.

www.AfricaDataCentres.com