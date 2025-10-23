Cassava Technologies (Cassava) (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, proudly announces that it has received an investment from NVIDIA.

According to Hardy Pemhiwa, President&Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, “Cassava is Africa’s leading technology company, driving the continent’s digital transformation with digital infrastructure and digital services. Securing this investment is an important milestone that we expect to unlock additional value from and catalyze the further expansion of our digital infrastructure and services to bridge the digital divide on the continent”

Cassava’s impressive roster of investors now includes Econet Group, British International Investment, Finnfund, Fund for Export Development in Africa (Afreximbank/FEDA), Gateway Capital, Google LLC, International Finance Corporation (IFC), NVIDIA, Public Investment Corporation and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

Cassava Technologies operates across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America through a strong portfolio of business units comprising Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Liquid C2, Cassava.ai, and Sasai Fintech, all of which are leaders in their respective sectors. The organisation will continue collaborating with its partners and customers on the continent and beyond, establishing it as a leading technology company of African heritage.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure, enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.