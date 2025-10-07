Cassava Technologies (https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, has appointed Marco Gagiano as Global Head of Connectivity, effective xx September 2025. With this strategic appointment, Cassava has further strengthened its leadership team and reaffirmed its commitment to becoming the leading digital solutions provider in its chosen markets. Marco will be responsible for the connectivity business across Africa, including all of Cassava’s fibre, satellite, wireless and wholesale voice and connectivity services.
Marco brings over two decades of leadership experience in telecoms and technology across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. His has previously held senior executive roles at MTN, Vodacom and Vodafone Group, covering product strategy, digital transformation and commercial growth.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cassava Technologies.
About Cassava Technologies:
Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Through its business units, namely, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech, Cassava has operations across key growth markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Cassava provides its customers in 94 countries with offerings that will help them grow, transform, and expand their operations. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/