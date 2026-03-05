Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, today announced its National Sovereign Cloud (NSC) solution, designed to support African governments with secure, locally-governed digital infrastructure that enables the deployment of AI-enabled public services.

The solution provides government customers with Cloud, Cyber Security, Compute AI infrastructure, Local-Language AI models, and an AI Institute to support national platforms across the public sector. It further supports collaboration with the public sector by developing digital skills for both enterprises and individuals to help ensure African economies can fully and securely participate in the digital economy.

Building upon this secure foundation, the strategy also includes high-impact delivery through AI applications and specialised Payments&Remittances infrastructure. This involves deploying conversational AI to enhance citizen engagement, creating AI models tailored to local languages, and driving financial inclusion.

Through these advancements, Cassava and its Cloud Partners (https://apo-opa.co/4ubGYZU) aim to enable governments to deploy AI-driven applications that improve public service delivery, strengthen citizen engagement, protect against emerging digital threats, and support economic development.

“Across Africa, governments are accelerating their digital transformation agendas and are increasingly focused on ensuring that data and digital infrastructure remain secure and sovereign,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, Group COO and Group Chief Technology&AI Officer, Cassava Technologies. “Our National Sovereign Cloud solution enables governments to develop secure AI and Cloud environments that support national digital transformation while empowering African developers, enterprises, and institutions to create solutions that address the continent’s unique needs.”

By combining sovereign cloud infrastructure, advanced AI compute capabilities, and secure connectivity, Cassava serves as a technology partner, supporting Africa’s digital transformation by developing trusted, sovereign digital ecosystems.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure that enables digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage. https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com/