Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces two additions to its professional cinema and AV lineups: the CN30×40 IAS J R1/P1 ultra-telephoto cinema zoom lens (https://apo-opa.co/4egKrku) with a new updated drive unit and the RC‑IP300 multi-camera PTZ controller (https://apo-opa.co/41YXW0L) . Designed for high-end filmmaking and live events, the new zoom will provide filmmakers with even more power and flexibility, while the new controller offers an entry-level route into multi-camera PTZ control. Both products strengthen Canon’s film and broadcast ecosystem with tools that deliver precise control and cinematic image quality.

The CN30×40 IAS J R1/P1 brings exceptional reach and optical performance to wildlife filmmakers and live productions. Featuring an ultra-telephoto 30x zoom range of 40-1200mm or 60-1800mm with extender, the lens provides native Super35mm coverage, and the renowned optical quality associated with Canon cinema lenses, enabling detailed 4K and 8K imagery – even from extreme distances. A new drive unit further enhances operability and functionality for professional applications, with features such as focus breathing correction, improved servo control, an info display and USB Type-C terminal for easy setup and maintenance.

With a 1.5x extender, the lens increases focal reach while enabling full-frame coverage, offering filmmakers additional creative flexibility. Despite its powerful range, it remains comparatively light for its class and is built with a rugged construction suited to demanding environments such as wildlife hides, stadium gantries and remote production locations. Advanced autofocus and subject-tracking capabilities, combined with Canon’s Focus Guide, help operators maintain precise and accurate focus in fast-moving scenes.

Canon is also introducing the RC‑IP300, a compact yet powerful PTZ controller built for modern multi-camera productions. Designed to enable single operators to manage complex camera setups, the controller controls up to 200 cameras, organises them into groups and stores up to 100 presets per camera for instant recall and repeatable shot framing.

The controller features a 3.5-inch touchscreen preview, IP video inputs and an intuitive layout of joystick, touchscreen and programmable controls that streamline operation in broadcast studios, lecture halls and corporate production environments. Support for Canon’s PTZ Auto Tracking application and integration with tools such as Stream Deck further enhances workflow efficiency and automation.

Together, these launches demonstrate Canon’s continued commitment to evolving production demands, from cinematic long-range storytelling to scalable IP-based multi-camera workflows. By combining advanced optics with intelligent control systems, Canon continues to develop its ever-expanding ecosystem of tools that enable creators and production teams to capture and control content with precision and creative freedom.

CN30×40 IAS J R1/P1 (https://apo-opa.co/4egKrku) – key highlights

Unrivalled 4K/8K optics with minimal flare and organic colour

Powerful 30x focal range 40-1200mm or 60-1800mm with extender

Native Super35mm, with 1.5x extender to increase reach and cover full frame sensors

Portable and built for the field, light for its class, providing exceptional coverage

RF or PL Mount data support with lens metadata capture for Zeiss eXtended data TM and Cooke/i TM technology

and Cooke/i technology Advanced Autofocus with support for Dual Pixel AF II

Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation to keep consistent brightness throughout the zoom range

New drive unit with focus breathing correction, improved servo, info display and USB-C

RC‑IP300 (https://apo-opa.co/41YXW0L) – key highlights

Compact and control‑room ready, fitting studios, classrooms, and mobile setups

Single‑operator control with intuitive joystick, touchscreen, and preset selections

Scale up to 200 cameras with centralised control of multi‑cam setups

Up to 100 presets per camera with instant, repeatable shots and moves

3.5" touchscreen preview with on‑board monitoring for quick checks and framing

IP video inputs for streamlined networking, fewer cables, and enhanced workflows

Supports Canon applications such as Auto Tracking and Auto Loop

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/49baea3) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com