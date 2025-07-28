This September, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) will be championing the work of photojournalists for the 36th consecutive year, as part of its decades-long partnership with Visa pour l’Image. During the festival’s Pro Week (September 1-6), held in Perpignan in the south of France, Canon will honour the craft of documentary storytelling, awarding two independent project grants, bringing together industry experts to foster meaningful exchange and providing resources for the professional community at the Canon space. As a special highlight this year, Canon has also invited Reuters to showcase a selection of images from the upcoming book ‘In the Moment’, celebrating 40 years of Reuters photojournalism.

Canon to recognise outstanding contributions to photojournalism with two grants

For a quarter of a century now, Canon and Visa pour l’Image have awarded at times career-defining project grants to female photojournalists pursuing a long-term documentary project, alongside the opportunity to showcase their work on the acclaimed Visa pour l’Image stage. This year, the international jury, consisting of leading industry professionals, has chosen to award French photojournalist Marion Péhée for her ongoing photographic investigation of young adults in Ukraine with the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant. With the grant money of €8,000, she hopes to reconnect with young Ukrainian teenagers who she met 10 years ago and to continue exploring the complexities of growing into adulthood in a frontline region.

Alongside this, Canon together with Visa pour l’Image are pleased to be presenting photojournalist, documentary DP and filmmaker Shiho Fukada with the sixth Canon Video Grant for her short-film documentary project ‘Echoes of Little Tokyo’, an intimate reflection centred on Fukui Mortuary, a fifth-generation Japanese American family-run funeral home, serving the Little Tokyo community in Los Angeles since 1918. Set in one of America's most endangered historic neighbourhoods, the film reflects on what it means to carry a family tradition forward in a world of ongoing displacement and change.

“Canon has long championed photojournalism, and our partnership with Visa pour l’Image reflects our shared commitment to empowering independent voices and bold storytelling. The chosen projects are each a reflection on community perseverance, shaped either by war, discrimination or gentrification. What stood out to us this year across both projects is the unabated dedication to the subject, the emotional depth captured in the work, and the portrayal of wider generational implications”, says Ingrid Masachs, EMEA Marketing Director at Canon.

Preserving the key events that shape our world

This year, Canon has also invited Reuters to showcase a selection of images from the upcoming book ‘In the Moment’. From quiet moments of resilience to defining points in history, this timely publication captures four decades of Reuters news photography and will be released in early October 2025.

Printed by Canon and exhibited in the Canon festival space at the Palais des Congrès, this powerful collection highlights some of the most iconic, moving, and historic moments captured by Reuters photographers over the past four decades and offers an unrivaled insight into the workings of an agency that has long been at the centre of global events.

Canon support at Visa pour l’Image

During the festival in Perpignan, expert technicians from Canon Professional Services (CPS) will be available for accredited photographers, providing a free check-and-clean service of their equipment at the Canon space on the ground floor of the Palais des Congrès. Professional photographers will also have an opportunity to speak to Canon product experts, take out the latest cameras on loan and have an image from their portfolio printed on Canon’s fine art printers.

