Canon Europe is delighted to announce the return of its annual Redline Challenge photography competition, with entries opening today.

This year, the competition calls for aspiring photographers to capture a shot that displays an eye for minimalism with the theme ‘Room to Breathe’. Taking a ‘less is more’ approach, entrants are encouraged to tap into their creativity with a stripped-back vision on the subject matter of their choice.

The annual challenge invites amateur photographers from across EMEA1 to put their skills to the test. Whether it’s a landscape composition that leans into negative space, a creative exploration of shapes and lines, or a personal moment of solitude – participants can showcase their talent in any genre. All entrants have a chance of winning a Canon EOS R5 bundle, with the highly versatile RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens.

Photographic submissions for the Canon Redline Challenge can be taken on any device. Images will be judged based on composition, creativity, technical mastery and how closely it reflects the theme. The final winner will be announced in October.

The 2022 Redline Challenge received over 14,000 entries, with the theme ‘A Split-Second Story’. Last year’s winner Jiří Durdík, a self-taught photographer from the Czech Republic, won with an exhilarating motion blur shot of a dirt bike race.

Entries are open from 19th August 2023 and will close on 16th September 2023.

To enter the Canon Redline Challenge 2023, please visit: https://apo-opa.info/3OEHeMT

[1] For full terms and conditions, including specific list of participating countries, please visit: https://apo-opa.info/3sjVxPG

