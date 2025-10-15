Themed “ICE,” the conference also marked Canon Central&North Africa’s 10-year anniversary and reinforced Canon’s solution-led approach to customer experience.

Canon welcomed 100 partners from across Africa and celebrated their outstanding contributions through a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a leading provider of imaging solutions, successfully hosted its annual Dealer Conference at Conrad Hotel, Dubai. Themed “ICE: Innovation, Customer, and Experience,” this year’s edition carried special significance as CCNA celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The exclusive event brought together 100 partners from across Africa to explore Canon’s strategic direction, celebrate milestones, and experience immersive solution-driven zones designed to address evolving market needs.

Aligned with Canon’s strategy of getting closer to customers and enhancing customer experience, the conference served as a platform to strengthen partnerships and share a forward-looking business vision. Attendees gained insights into market trends, CCNA’s strategic growth plans, and innovations designed to meet Africa’s diverse imaging requirements.

To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s diverse offerings, this year’s conference introduced strategically curated zones designed to deliver solution-oriented and vertical-focused experiences. Rather than showcasing products in isolation, each zone was thoughtfully crafted to demonstrate how Canon’s technologies integrate into real-world environments, addressing the evolving needs of customers and partners across industries.

Business-To-Consumer Zones: Strategic, Solution-Led Experiences

To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings, this year’s conference introduced strategically curated B2C zones, shifting the focus from product showcases to solution-oriented, vertical-focused experiences. The zones highlighted Canon’s legacy in cameras and printers, geographical growth, and strong positioning across key environments such as media agencies, workspaces, production studios, and educational spaces. Attendees experienced how Canon’s imaging and printing technologies seamlessly integrate into real-world scenarios- from dynamic content creation and professional production setups to hybrid office solutions, education programs, and after-sales support through authorized service centers. A preview of upcoming product campaigns added momentum to Canon’s continued innovation journey.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, said: “Celebrating 10 years of Canon Central&North Africa made this year’s conference truly special. It was a great opportunity to connect with our partners, share our vision, and showcase how Canon’s solutions seamlessly integrate into real-world environments. By shifting from product displays to solution-led experiences, we’re empowering partners to meet evolving customer needs and drive business growth. I also congratulate our award-winning partners for their outstanding contributions to Canon’s success.”

Business-To-Business Zones: A Unified Journey – Past, Present&Future

The B2B zones followed a unified storytelling journey, strategically illustrating Canon’s evolution from its legacy of workspace and professional solutions, to the launch of the new imageFORCE series that represents the next step in intelligent, platform-driven offerings, and a forward look at upcoming innovations such as new imageFORCE models, varioPRINT, LabelStream, and corrugated solutions. This approach underscored Canon’s commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that enhance productivity and enable business growth across Africa.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director, said: “This conference was a strategic platform to highlight Canon’s unified B2B journey, where legacy meets innovation and future ambitions. Our focus goes beyond products; it’s about enabling businesses with intelligent, scalable solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth. Through this strategy, we continue to strengthen partnerships and position Canon as the trusted technology ally for businesses across Africa. I would also like to commend all our partners who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements- their dedication has been integral to Canon’s success”.

The event concluded with a gala dinner and awards ceremony, honoring top-performing partners for their exceptional contributions to Canon’s growth. The celebrations highlighted a decade of collaboration and success.

By hosting this milestone event, Canon has reinforced its leadership as an imaging solutions provider in Africa, while celebrating a decade of innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence. The conference not only looked back on Canon’s journey but also set the stage for future growth, innovation, and deeper partnerships.

