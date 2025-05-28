Canon (Canon-CNA.com) revealed its latest wide format portfolio developments at FESPA Global Print Expo, 6th-9th May 2025 in Berlin, Germany with significant engagement and success reported from the Central&North African region.

Through real-world applications across the retail, interior décor, Point of Sale (POS) and promotional packaging segments, Canon inspired sign makers and print service providers (PSPs) with an array of materials printed on the Arizona, Colorado and imagePROGRAF printers - as part of end-to-end workflow solutions that include both Canon platforms such as PRISMA XL Suite and multiple partner products. Under the overarching theme of ‘The Power to Move’, customer stories were brought to life, demonstrating how bold, high-impact print creates emotional connections, delivers real business momentum and transforms spaces into unforgettable brand experiences. Aligning with FESPA’s theme of ‘Where visionaries meet’, Canon showcased its collaboration with partners and highlight how it can satisfy the large format graphic needs of customers, helping them push the boundaries to expand their commercial scope.

Canon Central&North Africa marked a highly successful presence at FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, reaffirming its leadership in the wide format printing space. The event drew significant interest from the region, with 30 invited customers witnessing firsthand the power of Canon's latest technologies.

The event proved instrumental in showcasing Canon’s cutting-edge innovations—including the new Colorado M-series update, enhancing capabilities for soft signage, and the powerful PRISMAElevate XL update that opens new dimensions for the Arizona series. The enthusiasm was palpable, with several deals secured during the show, including an on-stand sale of a Colorado M-series printer and commitments for additional Arizona and M-series units. Visitors were especially inspired by Canon’s immersive customer applications corner, featuring stunning displays using specialty print media and creative finishing effects.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director commented: “FESPA 2025 was a game-changing experience for Canon Central&North Africa and our customers. The energy at the Canon stand was incredible—we saw first-hand how our innovations like the Colorado M-series update and PRISMAElevate XL are inspiring new business models across soft signage, packaging, wallpaper, and interior décor. Our customers left feeling not just impressed but empowered. The discussions we had and the partnerships we showcased—especially with players like Neolt and Kongsberg—demonstrated how Canon’s holistic approach to the wide format ecosystem can help customers drive revenue, differentiate offerings, and expand into new markets. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received reinforces how vital platforms like FESPA are for fostering innovation and growth.”

Customers were particularly captivated by real-world applications like the Colorado Packaging Factory, Poster Factory, and Wallpaper Factory, alongside diverse interior décor solutions enabled by the Arizona 2380 GTF. These demonstrations highlighted the commercial potential and creative versatility of Canon’s wide format portfolio. Discussions with strategic partners such as Neolt, Kongsberg, and Lamina further deepened customer understanding of the end-to-end print ecosystem—from packaging and wallpaper to labels and signage. Notably, Morocco’s Magic Walls signed a deal for the Colorado M3W to meet growing demand in the interior décor market, with ARKEOS taking charge of local after-sales support.

A number of customer case studies were featured, including Norwegian floristry business, Fiori, which was illustrated in a real-world, interior décor, business case how strong collaboration in the value chain can maximise the potential of high-value, impactful print. Elements of Canon’s immersive World Unseen project was also on display: a unique photography exhibition which enables everyone – blind, partially sighted and sighted visitors – to experience imagery in an entirely new way, reflecting print’s potential to enrich lives and businesses.

On the stand, the Arizona 2380 GTF flatbed printer with FLXflow technology with roll media option for flexible printing from roll-to-roll, demonstrated its uniquely intelligent way to not only ‘Hold’ and ‘Float’ media, but also perform an ‘Instant Switch’ between the two modes for easy media handling. As true flatbed printers, the Arizona series can work accurately and highly efficiently with various rigid and flexible substrates, including more challenging media such as cardboard, wood or glass, offering vast application possibilities ideal for a retail or hospitality environment. Optimising the workflow, PRISMA XL Suite samples showed how PRISMAelevate XL can be used to create printed layers to a height of 4 mm, helping users create stand-out, tactile artwork for elevated print applications that enhance and expand their product offering – including braille signage.

Highlighting to PSPs and print factories its productivity, modularity and in-field upgradability, the award-winning UVgel roll-to-roll printer, the Colorado M-series, was printing a variety of large format graphics applications live on the stand. The extensive and premium range of applications it can print was presented with bright and bold wallpapers, window graphics and soft signage made possible with a number of options, such as the hassle-free white ink, FLXfinish+ technology for printing both matte and gloss at the same time, and FLXture for subtle surface details. Visitors had the opportunity to see both the Arizona and Colorado printers live in action during demonstrations on the stand.

Multiple current and new UVgel Factory configurations featuring the Colorado were exhibited with different finishing partners to illustrate its broad application options, no matter what a PSP's volume requirements or budget are. These included the UVgel Wallpaper Factory, situated on Fotoba’s stand, which showed how customers can automate production of mass-customised wallpaper at high volumes, unattended and around the clock. This end-to-end solution demonstrates the capability of the Colorado M-series when used in line with the Fotoba jumbo roll feeder, cutter and rewinder to produce a variety of curated wallcoverings. Nearby, on Canon’s finishing partner NEOLT’s stand, they presented the UVgel Packaging Factory, which displayed cost-effective and versatile digital printing for packaging as well as signage, and posters – perfect for short, custom runs.

Representing the Canon imagePROGRAF family of water-based inkjet printers was the imagePROGRAF GP-6600S (60 inch, 152.4 cm), which produces stunning graphics, ensuring precise colour replication for images and corporate colours. Boasting seven colours including orange ink, the imagePROGRAF GP-6600S can create an eye-catching spectrum of colours with PANTONE™ [1] precision [2], thanks to the innovative LUCIA PRO II inks [3], making it perfect for printing graphic applications in brand colours. The web-based poster creation software, PosterArtist, illustrated to visitors how they can easily create auto-generated, attention-grabbing posters, banners and flyers to meet all their commercial needs.

Demonstrating real-life, end-to-end workflows across the stand, Canon highlighted how its PRISMA XL Suite supports PSPs to deliver first-time-right prints and simplifies the production of complex jobs, whether it’s printing five layers or creating textured or elevated applications. Visitors were able to follow the entire workflow management process, from online ordering including file preparation and printing the job, right through to shipment. Encompassing also the software of Canon partners ERPA, SKYCO, Symphony, OneVision and Onyx, each automated step will show PSPs how a holistic approach to workflow can help them respond to constantly changing challenges and to achieve greater profitability. Visitors also had the opportunity to see a selection of Canon’s vast media portfolio, including sustainably sourced papers, for optimal printing results.

[1] PANTONE™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Pantone LLC. [2] 96% of ‘PANTONE™ FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated’ sample book using Canon Premium Semi-glossy paper 2 with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [High] [Colour Correction Off]. [3] Five of the seven inks are newly developed. The matte black and orange inks are the same as those used by the imagePROGRAF GP-2000/4000.

