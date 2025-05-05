Today Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Platinum rating for its sustainability efforts by global sustainability ratings organisation EcoVadis. This accolade places Canon in the top 1% of companies assessed globally.

This is the first time Canon has achieved the Platinum level, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and its position as a leader in the industry. The elevation to Platinum status followed a recent reassessment of its scorecard. The company’s overall EcoVadis score has increased to 85% from 81%, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and ethical performance.

Canon's strong performance in the EcoVadis key assessment areas, highlights its comprehensive approach to sustainability:

Environment: Canon received a score of 90/100 for its environmental policy and performance, reflecting its commitment to sustainable product design and energy efficiency, and the circular economy.

Canon received a score of 90/100 for its environmental policy and performance, reflecting its commitment to sustainable product design and energy efficiency, and the circular economy. Labour&Human Rights: Canon received a score of 82/100 for its Labour&Human Rights performance, reflecting its commitment to fair labour practices, diversity and inclusion.

Canon received a score of 82/100 for its Labour&Human Rights performance, reflecting its commitment to fair labour practices, diversity and inclusion. Ethics: Canon received a score of 84/100 for its ethics performance, reflecting its commitment to ethical business conduct, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.

Canon received a score of 84/100 for its ethics performance, reflecting its commitment to ethical business conduct, transparency, and anti-corruption measures. Sustainable Procurement: Canon received a score of 82/100 for its sustainable procurement performance, reflecting its commitment to responsible sourcing, supplier engagement, and conflict minerals due diligence.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating," said Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability&Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA. "This recognition validates our long-term commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous efforts to improve our environmental and social impact. Achieving Platinum status and joining the top 1% of rated organisations will continue to drive our future focus on sustainability”.

To learn more about Canon’s approach to sustainability, read its annual Sustainability Report here (https://apo-opa.co/4m5Se68).

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3Sa2IUl) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is a global leader in sustainability ratings, specifically designed for businesses to assess their performance in critical areas regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The company provides reliable, globally recognised sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement, and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society.