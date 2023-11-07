The Canada–African Development Bank Climate Fund (CACF), established to support gender-affirmative climate change projects in Africa, has approved $36.3 million to two private sector operations to advance climate adaptation in the African continent.

The amount, in the form of concessional loans to the private sector companies, comprises $18.3 million approved for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Port Autonome de Cotonou in Benin, and another $18 million to support the construction of three seawater desalination plants under the Green Investment Program of the OCP Group (www.OCPGroup.ma).

In Benin, CACF will support the design of climate-proofing measures and best practices in port operations that mitigate the imminent climate change risks associated with temperature and sea level rises and droughts. The project will provide jobs for women. This concessional loan from CACF comes on top of a EUR 55 million loan from the African Development Bank, approved in July 2023.

The project in Morocco will produce and sell 105 million cubic meters of potable water to around 1.5 million people in the cities and vicinity of Safi and El Jadida, on the Atlantic coast of the country. This comes at a time when Morocco is facing extreme water scarcity and is ranked 27th by the World Resource Institute (https://bit.ly/3su0QMD) among countries most at risk of chronic water shortages. Women and young girls will benefit through improved time management and health. The Bank is co-financing the project with $150 million.

The CACF is a joint effort of the Bank and Canada aimed at extending concessional loans to eligible climate change projects in Africa. To date, CACF has approved $20.4 million for two other public sector climate-change related projects. The first, is a $5.4 million concessional loan to increase and reinforce the agricultural, silvicultural, and pastoral production and value chains in Senegal, while disseminating innovative good practices of adaptation for the project beneficiaries. The second, is $15 million to Nigeria to support socio-economic development and poverty reduction in the cities of Umuahia and Aba, through the construction of climate resilient urban infrastructure systems.

“As we witness more severe and more frequent impacts of climate change around the world and particularly on the African continent, it is increasingly important that we identify and address adaptation needs of the most vulnerable people and infrastructure in Africa”, said Gareth Phillips, Manager of the Climate and Environment Finance Division of the African Development Bank. He continued, “CACF is proving to be an extremely efficient and effective facility to deliver climate adaptation benefits at scale, and we are hopeful that we will be able to continue to support the fight against climate change thanks to the invaluable support from the Canadian government”.

Contact:

Amba Mpoke-Bigg

Communication and External Relations Department

Email: media@afdb.org

About Global Affairs Canada:

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is the department of the Government of Canada that manages Canada's diplomatic and consular relations, promotes Canadian international trade, and leads Canada's international development and humanitarian assistance.

For more information: www.International.GC.Ca

About CACF:

The CACF is a Special Fund that aims to address climate change at a multi-sectoral level through the provision of concessional loans to climate mitigation and adaptation projects that embed strong gender equality principles, particularly the empowerment of women and girls. The CACF was established in 2021 as a transformative partnership between Canada and the African Development Bank.

For more information:

https://bit.ly/49r0CXl