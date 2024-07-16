The Bipaga Gas Processing Center in Cameroon has transported its first gas cargo to the Keda Ceramics manufacturing plant via a 6 km-long pipeline constructed by national oil company Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) and independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco. Keda Ceramics – the largest ceramics facility in the region - will utilize the gas to power factory generators and kilns, enabling the production of approximately 20 million m² of ceramic tiles once the facility is fully commissioned.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – serving as the voice of the African energy sector – celebrates the milestone achieved by Perenco and the government of Cameroon. Representing the first gas-to-industry project spearheaded by Perenco in Central Africa, the delivery showcases the critical role natural gas plays in driving industrialization across the region. The project is a testament to how gas can be produced and monetized in a way that supports domestic manufacturing and job creation and is the start of a new era of growth for the Cameroonian economy.

Cameroon aims to become a manufacturing hub, driving industrialization through the development of natural gas projects. The country’s Industrialization Master Plan – adopted in 2016 – outlines a strategy to position the country as a regional electricity provider; a supplier of agro-industrial produce; and a top equipment manufacturer. The Keda Ceramics project falls under this plan. Once fully commissioned the factory will utilize up to six million cubic feet of gas per day to power its operations, creating 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Kribi region. Gas will be supplied under a 20-year agreement signed in September 2022 with Perenco and SNH.

The project represents just one of the many underway that aim to bolster gas monetization in Cameroon. On the LNG front, Cameroon aims to increase production from the existing 1.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) to five mtpa by 2026. The country represented the first in the world to convert an LNG carrier into an FLNG vessel, with the Hilli Episeyo FLNG facility – developed by LNG manufacturer Golar LNG, Perenco and SNH – celebrating its 100th cargo delivery in 2023. The project partners are currently in discussions to re-contract the FLNG vessel beyond the end of its existing contract period (July 2026).

Beyond LNG production, Cameroon plans to increase LPG for clean cooking use to 58% by 2035 and is inviting investment in midstream and downstream infrastructure. SNH currently operates a domestic gas depot in Bipaga, representing the country’s sole supplier of locally-produced LPG. The country’s LPG Masterplan – launched in 2016 – envisages 400 million euros in financing to fund an additional seven million LPG cylinders in the country while strengthening importation, storage, transportation and retail infrastructure. In the power sector, natural gas projects aim to bolster electrification and economic growth. The Kribi Gas-Fired Power Plant – operational since 2013 – has a capacity of 341.3 MW and is located in southern Cameroon. The project utilizes gas from the Sagana South offshore gas field and provides the region will clean power.

Meanwhile, Cameroon is seeking new investment in exploration as well as alternative pathways to monetize stranded reserves. Independent oil and gas company Tower Resources extended the first exploration period of the Thali PSC in the Rio del Rey basin in January 2024. The contract calls for the drilling of one exploration well. Estimated to contain up to four distinct play systems, the Thali prospect offers the potential for additional discoveries. Additionally, in June 2023, Perenco signed a new 20-year PSC with SNH for the continued development of the Rio del Rey Basin. The basin has approximately 1.2 billion barrels of undeveloped reserves. Further exploration across the market will not only increase national oil and gas production but support industrialization efforts across the country.

“Cameroon is setting a trend for other resource-rich nations in Africa that are seeking innovative solutions to advance industrialization. By directing investment towards gas processing and distribution while promoting new exploration to sustain supplies, the country is fast-tracking the development of multiple industries country-wide. Gas is a fuel for industrialization in Africa and Cameroon is a testament to this,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.