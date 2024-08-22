The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli also visited Al Ghazala Paints Co. and Manara Mall. Several Indonesian products, such as soap, packaged coffee, biscuits, and detergents, are displayed at Manara Mall and have been selling well. The presence of KADIN Misurata leaders and Misurata entrepreneurs at the 39th TEI 2024 will add to the number of Libyan entrepreneurs confirmed to attend, now totaling more than 20 participants.

Fathi Alturki, along with several KADIN Misurata leaders, expressed interest in purchasing furniture, medical equipment, and paper. Ahmed Khdura is looking for local Indonesian partners to market various paints produced by his company, which are already exported to several African countries. Meanwhile, Rafa Abusweer plans to import household goods such as children's clothing and Muslim women’s attire.

​Chairman of the Misurata Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (KADIN Misurata), Fathi Alturki, along with two Misurata entrepreneurs, Ahmed Khdura (General Manager of Al Ghazala Paints Co.) and Rafa Ali Abusweer (General Manager of Manara Mall), expressed their intent to attend the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) on October 9-12, 2024, during a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim (KUAI) of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli at the KADIN Misurata office on August 19, 2024.

