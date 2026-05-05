Angolan consulting and procurement company Brimont is making its return to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition, joining the 2026 edition as an Elite Sponsor. Taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day on September 8, the event represents the premier platform for the country’s oil and gas industry. Brimont’s participation positions the company at the forefront of Angola’s industrial expansion as demand rises for locally produced chemicals and integrated support services across the oil and gas value chain.

Brimont’s services are anchored in the logistics and chemical industries. The company manages three logistics bases in Luanda, Soyo and Lobito, offering a range of services including design, tendering and engineering solutions. As Angola intensifies exploration campaigns and redevelopment efforts across mature fields, demand for these inputs is expected to increase. Brimont’s strategy to scale production capacity locally positions the company to meet this demand while supporting cost efficiencies and supply chain resilience for operators.

As an established industrial player, Brimont is also advancing a broader growth strategy in the chemical solutions sector. In 2025, the company announced its ambitions to extend its services beyond hydrocarbons into the health and water treatment sectors. This diversification reflects a wider national push to build domestic industrial capacity that supports both energy operations and essential public services. This follows a 2024 move by Brimont to expand its production line of chemical solutions, aligning with growing demand for dilutions and other product mixtures.

Brimont’s growth strategy comes amid a broader drive by Angola to strengthen domestic value chains - particularly across the infrastructure and industrialization sectors. The country is scaling refining capacity to upwards of 445,000 bpd, bolstering logistics and industrial facilities while seeking to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity. Brimont’s move into diversified chemical production reflects this trend, positioning the company as a supplier not only to the energy sector but also to wider industrial and public service markets.

Participation at AOG 2026 as an Elite Sponsor provides Brimont with a platform to engage with key stakeholders across these sectors. The event brings together operators, service companies, investors and policymakers, offering a forum to align industrial supply capabilities with upcoming project requirements. For Brimont, this includes opportunities to support drilling campaigns, production activities and infrastructure developments that rely on consistent and high-quality chemical inputs.

Brimont’s role as an Elite Sponsor at AOG 2026 reflects both its current position within Angola’s oil and gas industry and its broader ambitions to support the country’s industrial growth trajectory.