The African Leadership Organisation (UK) announces the rescheduling of the highly-anticipated African Persons of the Year Ceremony, which was originally slated for February 22-23, 2024. The event will now take place on March 14 – 15, 2024, at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This decision comes in response to scheduling conflict with the funeral proceedings for the late H.E. Hage Geingob, former President of Namibia, who recently passed on, as announced by the Government of Namibia.

Hence, in consultation with our keynote speakers and other stakeholders, the management of the African Leadership Organization has agreed on a shift to 15 March 2024, to allow all our distinguished African leaders to pay their final respects to President Geingob.

The African Persons of the Year Ceremony is a cornerstone of the African Leadership Magazine's annual calendar, bringing together policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, thought leaders, and stakeholders worldwide. This prestigious event serves as a platform to honour outstanding African leaders driving pan-African agendas and contributing to the continent's development.

President William Ruto of Kenya; Former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania; and the Right Honourable Baroness Sandy Verma of the UK House of Lords are set and confirmed to headline the rescheduled African Persons of the Year ceremony in Addis Ababa. Other confirmed high-profile attendees include Hon. Cllr. J Fonati Koffa, Speaker, House of Representatives of Liberia; Hon. Justice Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya; Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius, and a host of other notable leaders from across Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ehis Ayere

Email: info@africanleadership.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 23 9265 8276

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For the past 16 years, the organization has been dedicated to promoting impactful leadership in Africa and showcasing African opportunities globally. Through its various initiatives, including quality Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, business networking platforms, and public sector training and consulting, the African Leadership Magazine plays a vital role in driving positive change and development across the continent.