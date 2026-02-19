Binance (www.Binance.com), the leading global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, and Africell, a major African mobile network operator have announced their intent to collaborate on blockchain education, crypto literacy, and digital asset services across in Africa.

Key areas of the proposed collaboration include:

Crypto-as-a-Service:

Exploration of crypto payment technologies, including Binance Link (https://apo-opa.co/4kGtEbr), to enable crypto payments and digital services through Africell platforms.

Education Initiatives:

Co-branded courses and workshops on Binance Academy to boost crypto knowledge across Africa.

Joint User Offers:

Exploration of joint promotional offers for users, which will be funded through Binances’s CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) revenue-sharing model.

p2p Enhancements:

Integration with Binance P2P (https://apo-opa.co/3OOKRDG) to improve speed, security, and convenience for peer-to-peer crypto transactions.

Jack Wong, Business Development at Binance, commented: “Binance and Africell share a commitment to empowering African communities with education, infrastructure and practical tools to participate confidently in the digital economy. By combining global expertise with local reach, we aim to support responsible adoption of blockchain and crypto solutions and create real value for communities.”

From Africell’s perspective, the partnership helps to expand its digital services offering. Africell’s Head of Business Development, Nidal Safetli, says: “Partnering with Binance allows us to bring global blockchain expertise into our local ecosystem. Together we aim to equip communities with the knowledge, technical skills and tools to participate confidently in the digital financial economy.”

Further details on the potential joint programmes are expected to be announced in the coming months and could potentially be expanded to the wider Lintel group of companies.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: www.Binance.com

About Africell:

Africell Group is a mobile technology company providing voice, messaging, data, mobile money and other integrated telecoms services to almost 20 million subscribers across Africa. It is the only mainstream US-owned mobile network operator (https://apo-opa.co/4qIuZ32) in Africa.