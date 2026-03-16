The presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, will once again position the Republic of Benin as a democratic showcase for Africa.

Benin seeks to anchor its political and democratic development by leveraging several key strengths:

A dynamic economy driven by trade and entrepreneurship

An engaged youth committed to innovation

Large-scale industrialization supporting the country’s structural transformation

Discover our Benin Presidential Election 2026 coverage: http://apo-opa.co/40DkzXQ

Every vote counts. Each ballot contributes to shaping the future, driven by the commitments and programs of the candidates competing for the nation’s highest office.

For the 120 million households reached by AFRICA24 Group channels, an exceptional bilingual and multiplatform editorial coverage has been deployed to enable citizens, decision-makers, and regional, continental, and international audiences to follow and understand the key issues surrounding the Benin Presidential Election 2026.

A Benin with multiple strengths, a special TV&digital programming

Through AFRICA24 in French and AFRICA24 English, discover a comprehensive TV and digital coverage with dedicated programming:

Campaign Journal – Benin Presidential Election 2026

A daily immersion into the heart of the electoral dynamics:

Profiles of the candidates

Reports on the country’s economic, political and social challenges

Interviews

Exclusive interviews with candidates and their representatives to present their projects, priorities and vision for the Benin of tomorrow.

Postcards from Benin

A journey through the country’s cultural, artistic and tourism highlights.

A 360° coverage with global distribution

“Benin Presidential Election 2026” will be available live, on replay and on demand across all screens:

AFRICA24 TV (French – Channel 249 Canal+ Africa)

(French – Channel 249 Canal+ Africa) AFRICA24 English (English – Channel 254 Canal+ Africa)

(English – Channel 254 Canal+ Africa) MyAfrica24 , the continent’s first HD streaming platform

, the continent’s first HD streaming platform https://Africa24TV.com

With an audience of more than 120 million households and a strong digital presence, AFRICA24 Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering rigorous, balanced journalism in support of African democracy.

With AFRICA24 Group, Together, Let’s Transform Africa.

Contact:

Communication Department – AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: onana@africa24tv.com

Tel: +237 691 30 03 40

@africa24tv

https://Africa24TV.com

About AFRICA24 Group:

Founded in 2009, AFRICA24 Group is the continent’s leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD television channels broadcast on major international platforms. A reference for decision-makers and senior executives across Africa, AFRICA24 in French and AFRICA24 English pioneered the African news television segment.

AFRICA24 has further strengthened its leadership with AFRICA24 Sport, the first African channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and AFRICA24 Infinity, a channel devoted to the creative industries showcasing the creativity of Africa’s youth in art, culture, music, fashion and design.

As the continent’s leading audiovisual brand, AFRICA24 Group operates four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:

AFRICA24 TV – Leading African news channel in French, published by AMedia

– Leading African news channel in French, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English – Leading African news channel exclusively in English

– Leading African news channel exclusively in English AFRICA24 Infinity – The creative talents channel dedicated to music, art and culture

– The creative talents channel dedicated to music, art and culture AFRICA24 Sport – The first channel dedicated to sports news and competitions

AFRICA24 Group also operates MyAfrica24 (Google Store and App Store), the world’s first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, available on television, tablets, smartphones and computers.

More than 120 million households have access to AFRICA24 Group channels through major operators including Canal+, Bouygues, Orange and Bell, while more than 8 million subscribers follow its digital platforms and social media networks.