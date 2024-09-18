The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.BAL.NBA.com) will launch the second edition of the “BAL Future Pros”- a program launched last year to support early-career professionals across Africa to build their careers within the sports ecosystem, develop their skills, network and experience by integrating into different BAL departments.

22 BAL Future Pros were hired in 2024 from February to May in Senegal and from March to June in Rwanda to support the operational teams in the organization of the BAL’s fourth season across four countries. Subsequently, a total of five BAL Future Pros from the program have seen their contract extended by the BAL.

The second instalment of the program will commence from September 20 with the following events:

Friday, September 20, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. GMT: A webinar (http://apo-opa.co/3Tz8UWT) presented by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and BAL Ambassador and 2011 NBA Champion Ian Mahinmi, who will mentor the successful candidates during the season; BAL executives and 2024 BAL Future Pros participants who will provide testimonies from the first edition of the program, highlighting the program’s impact on their professional journey and its opportunities for early-career professionals in Africa

Later in September: Applications for the second edition will open.

In Season 5, the second cohort of BAL Future Pros will kick off on December 2, 2024, offering 14 early-career African professionals a one year work experience within various BAL departments in Senegal and other countries across Africa. Only graduates from professional or technical schools, as well as those holding a bachelor's, master's, or higher degree, with at least two years of professional experience and legal work eligibility and residency in Senegal or the relevant countries, are encouraged to apply.

The program will offer successful candidates the opportunity to join one of the BAL’s 11 operational departments and benefit from sports ecosystem workshops, project management experience, 1 on 1 leadership coaching and mentorship across marketing, social responsibility and player programs, public relations and communications, events management, logistics, business development, marketing partnerships, digital production, merchandising, travel and hospitality.

“I gained invaluable professional skills and accomplished unexpected projects. This program offers a unique opportunity for personal and professional development while evolving in a demanding environment. I highly recommend it to any young professional looking to work in sports industry and advance to the next level in their career." - Henok Ahadji, 21-year-old from Togo, Former student-athlete at the SEED Academy – BAL Future Pro for Travel&Hospitality Department

“In addition to working in a field I’m passionate about – Basketball - in Africa, I met inspiring people I might never have encountered otherwise. BAL Future Pros program is a real opportunity to express your skills and thrive in a dynamic and culturally diverse environment." - Matteo Diagne, 24-year-old from Senegal – BAL Future Pro for Content Department

“The commitment we have towards our BAL future pros is just as important as the one we have towards our players. Even further, I can proudly say that our initiative is unpaired, and the experience given to our BAL Future Pros is unmatched in the sports world in Africa.” – Ian Mahinmi, BAL Ambassador&BAL Future Pros Mentor

With this program, the BAL aims to nurture talent across Africa, focusing on off-court jobs opportunities. This unique experience will foster local expertise and empower future leaders in the sports industry. By developing professionals within the continent, the BAL contributes to building a sustainable sports ecosystem that supports long-term growth, economic opportunities, and greater global representation for African sports.

To register to attend the webinar please visit https://bit.ly/3zg2bdA

To apply for the Future Pros Program please visit https://BAL.NBA.com/