BAL (https://BAL.NBA.com) Will Continue to Play Games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda and Collaborate with RDB on Youth Development and Social Impact Programs; RwandAir Continues as Official Airline of the BAL.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) today announced a multi-year extension of their existing collaboration that will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda each season, including the BAL Playoffs and Finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028. The BAL and RDB will also collaborate on youth development and social impact programs.

The extension will see “Visit Rwanda” - the country’s marketing and tourism initiative - continue as a Foundational and Host Partner of the BAL. Through the agreement, Visit Rwanda will continue to be showcased on BAL team uniforms and at the BAL Combine. RwandAir - Rwanda’s national airline - will continue as the Official Airline of the BAL and facilitate travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff.

“The Rwanda Development Board, as a Foundational Partner, has been integral to the launch and continued growth and success of the Basketball Africa League over our first three seasons,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Coming out of our most competitive and compelling season yet, we’re excited to renew our collaboration with RDB that will bring BAL games as well as youth development and social impact programs to Rwanda for years to come.”

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with the Basketball Africa League,” said RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi. “We have seen tremendous success and return on investment over the last three years and look forward to doing much more together. The BAL has proven to be a great unifier, and we remain committed to showcasing the best Rwanda has to offer in terms of tourism, investment opportunities, talent development, Made in Rwanda products and much more to the world. With the BAL and other major events, Rwanda is the home for sport in Africa.”

“RwandAir is proud to work with the Basketball Africa League, and we are excited to see the Rwanda Development Board continue to bring world-class basketball to Rwanda,” said RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo. “We are focused on our goal of delivering world-class customer service as we bring people together through our extensive route network, and we look forward to flying fans and teams over the coming years.”

On May 27, 2023, Egypt’s Al Ahly defeated Senegal’s AS Douanes 80-65 to win the 2023 BAL Finals, which took place at BK Arena and reached fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages. In conjunction with the 2022 and 2023 BAL Playoffs and Finals, the BAL and NBA Africa held a variety of youth development and social impact programming in Rwanda, including in collaboration with RDB. Activities to date have included Jr. NBA, Special Olympics and coaches clinics; an environmental day of service; innovation summits that brought together African leaders from business, entertainment, sports, social entrepreneurship and beyond to discuss the enormous growth opportunities on the continent; and a series of workshops for young women from the local community as part of BAL4HER, the league’s platform for advancing gender equality in the African sports ecosystem and celebrating women in the sports industry who serve as role models to young women across the continent.

The BAL’s Foundational Partners also include NIKE, Jordan Brand, Wilson and New Fortress Energy (NFE). The league’s roster of world-class marketing partners also includes the Attorney General Alliance (AGA-Africa), Envol City, Hennessy, SERTEM and Société Pétroliere (SP).

BAL-Visit Rwanda Hype Video (https://apo-opa.info/3PprTSF) (Credit: BAL).

About Visit Rwanda:

Visit Rwanda is the tourism and marketing initiative of the Rwanda Development Board, a government body responsible for fast-tracking Rwanda’s economic development by enabling private sector growth. Visit Rwanda works with local conservation, tourism, and development partners to create and market tourism experiences that benefit inbound tourists, local communities, and wildlife and ecosystems. For more information about Visit Rwanda, visit www.VisitRwanda.com.

About the Rwanda Development Board:

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is a government agency in Rwanda with a vision to transform Rwanda into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, and innovation. Its mission is to fast-track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. Learn more about the Rwanda Development Board at www.RDB.rw

About RwandAir:

Operating from Kigali, RwandAir is the national airline of Rwanda, with a fleet of modern aircraft, and serves 25 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The airline has a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers, while also promoting Rwanda’s tourism and trade industries. RwandAir has received numerous awards for its service, including the “Best Airline Staff in Africa” award at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.