The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, has expressed her profound sadness and concern following the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape province, which have led to significant loss of life, displacement and widespread damage to infrastructure, including critical school facilities and scholar transport.

The committee is particularly heartbroken by the tragic incident in which a scholar transport minibus, carrying learners, was swept away by raging floodwaters near Mthatha. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and communities who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who are still searching for missing children and adults,” said Ms Maimela.

“This is a national tragedy that has deeply impacted our education sector. The reports of learners being caught in these devastating floods underscore the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly as they relate to the safety and wellbeing of our children. This disruption to schooling, coupled with the tragic loss of life, presents an immense challenge to the provincial education system.”

Ms Maimela said the committee calls on the authorities to prioritise search and rescue operations and to ensure all available resources are deployed to continue the search for missing individuals, to provide psycho-social support to learners, educators and families impacted by this disaster and to assess and repair school infrastructure to minimise disruption to learning.

On Tuesday, a 22-seater scholar transport minibus was swept off the R61, carrying 13 learners, two other passengers and the driver. Search and rescue operation are ongoing and several learners are still unaccounted for.

“We pray with you that our young learners and all those impacted by the floods will be found safe and sound. Furthermore, we call on all to take extra precautions with our precious cargo during this rainy season,” emphasised Ms Maimela.