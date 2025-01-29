Every day, more than 100 children arrive at Raja Hospital suffering from diarrhea, malaria, and pneumonia. The treatment options are limited due to a dire shortage of essential medications in the Western Bahr El Ghazal region of South Sudan.

Over 300 kilometers from the state capital, Raja faces significant challenges due to poorly maintained roads, which hinder marginalized communities' access to essential health services.

"I nearly lost my child because there was no medicine available," laments Asha Adam, a mother of five whose youngest child was critically ill with acute malaria, diarrhea, and vomiting.

In a desperate bid for help, she was directed to an outside pharmacy late at night—only to find it closed. Fortunately, she managed to secure necessary medications from a pharmacist's home, but not without immense difficulty.

"The surge in returnees from Sudan and elsewhere has led to an alarming increase in pediatric patients at our hospital, where we are witnessing more than 100 affected children daily," stated Dr. David Ceasario Lado, the Acting Director of Raja Hospital.

The prevailing economic crisis has also drastically affected the expected periodic medical consignments from the national Ministry of Health.

Outside of their official duties, the Bangladesh Blue Helmets serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in Western Bahr El Ghazal have stepped up to help.

"Today, we distributed various medications for fever and malaria, as well as other equipment such as beds, mattresses, and pillows," said Colonel Jamil Mohamed, Bangladesh Battalion Commander.

He also made a heartfelt commitment to remain steadfast in their mission to support the health and well-being of the vulnerable population in this region of South Sudan.