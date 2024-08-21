As the giant glowing sun gently hovers over the horizon just before it sets, the Bangladesh Force Marine Unit heads out from its river-side base in Malakal for a final quick patrol.

Reaching speeds of 90 kilometers an hour, they race along the fast-moving waterways doing a visual check of the area before docking for the night.

Known as BANFMU, this unit is on the frontlines of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s effort to ensure freedom of movement along the Nile and some of its tributaries. It is often the only method for reaching remote communities in an area where roads can be impassable for many months of the year, particularly during the rainy season.

On a visit to the Unit, the UNMISS Force Commander recalls a patrol that he joined to a village that had never previously been reached by peacekeepers.

“It was the first time they had seen UNMISS because they are not accessible by land. They had felt totally isolated from the benefits that our mission could perhaps provide,” explains Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian.

“Now, we are constantly visiting these villages, so BANFMU is helping us to expand our reach to support more people in need of protection and peacebuilding.”

The 200-strong Unit, with its 12 boats, began independent patrolling about two years ago, and so far this year, has conducted 88 patrols.

Prior to that, its sole task was to provide protection to long slow-moving convoys of barges carrying food, fuel, equipment and other vital supplies to UNMISS’ northern most bases. Known as “Operation Lifeline”, the return journey of these convoys from Mangella, near the capital Juba, to Malakal, in Upper Nile State is around 1876 kilometers and generally takes 45 days.

“The White Nile is not only vital to sustaining peacekeeping operations, but also a lifeline for the communities across South Sudan,” says Captain Sheikh Shahid Ahmed, the BANFMU Contingent Commander.

“When you have a river as productive as this, you have so much potential. Fishing is very simple. There are many other opportunities, like producing electricity, transportation, aquaculture, anything can be done. The whole civilization can depend on this river. If we can ensure security, people can explore and exploit many more options for livelihoods.”

BANFMU is also constantly measuring water levels along the river which may be of vital assistance in providing early warning of extraordinary flooding predicted to hit the country in the coming weeks.

“The innovation they have shown in carrying out this task sounds simple. But it is critical for forward planning to ensure that, in the case of floods, we can reach areas of concern in time,” says the Force Commander.

The Unit is keen to further expand their activities if they can secure more personnel, equipment and other resources. One idea is to conduct a hydrographic survey measuring factors beneath the water that affect marine activities.

“This river is sometimes a blessing but also sometimes a curse with flooding and other issues,” says Captain Sheik Shahid Ahmed. “If you have the hydrographic survey, you can predict exactly at what time there will be flooding, which places will be affected, and how you might manage the situation. This could be of huge benefit to the mission as well as the people we serve.”