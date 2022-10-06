Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra.

The two sides discussed the strong relations between both countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to issues of common interests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.