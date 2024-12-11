Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens concluded a landmark official visit to South Africa, accompanied by a delegation of 35 Atlantan political, business, and community leaders. The December 4-11 visit marked a significant milestone in Atlanta Phambili—a subnational diplomacy initiative centered on deepening U.S.-South Africa partnership through the City of Atlanta– and reaffirmed the shared commitment to advancing economic, cultural, and educational collaboration between the two nations.

“This trip was a celebration of the enduring bonds between Atlanta and South Africa, built on shared histories and common goals,” said Mayor Dickens. “Atlanta Phambili embodies our joint vision for progress and collaboration, creating opportunities for both our citizens and economies.”

The visit followed the launch of Atlanta Phambili in March 2024 with a trade and investment roadshow hosted in Atlanta, featuring senior South African business executives and government officials.

South Africa and Atlanta United in Progress

The South African government, in partnership with Standard Bank, BrandSA, Amazon, and the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa, hosted a robust program focused on trade and investment, science and innovation, and the creative economy. This was led by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC), the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Gauteng and Western Cape provincial governments, and the cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“The South African government’s partnership on the Atlanta Phambili initiative is a testament to the strength of our bilateral ties and the shared potential of our cities to drive innovation, inclusion, and prosperity,” said U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, II.

Visit Milestones

Atlanta Phambili Pledge

The visit kicked off with the unveiling of the Atlanta Phambili Pledge on December 5 at the Standard Bank Trade and Investment Seminar in Johannesburg. This open call to action seeks to mobilize stakeholders across both nations to deepen collaboration in trade, investment, and entrepreneurship. The pledge reflects Atlanta’s and South Africa’s shared commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Go Global Trade Expo: Strengthening Black-Owned Business Connections

On December 5, Ambassador Brigety announced a collaboration between the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Atlanta Black Chambers to support the Chambers’ Go Global Trade Expo. The program will bring a delegation of Black-owned South African businesses to Atlanta in 2025, connecting them with the Chamber’s extensive network and U.S. buyers.

Through this agreement, export-ready businesses will build connections with Atlanta-based platforms to foster trade and investment between South Africa and the United States.

FAME Week Africa 2025: Atlanta Announced as the Feature Destination

On December 9 in Cape Town, Mayor Dickens announced Atlanta will be the Feature Destination for FAME Week Africa 2025, the continent’s premier gathering for professionals in film, television, music, fashion, and animation. This recognition highlights Atlanta’s emergence as a global creative hub and its strong historic and Diaspora ties to Africa.

“Atlanta being recognized as the Feature Destination for FAME Week 2025 is an excellent fit,” said Mayor Dickens. “Our city is uniquely poised to satisfy the growing demand in the United States for African content and support production innovations.”

This honor also grants Atlanta a dedicated pavilion and events at FAME Week 2025, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from September 1-6, 2025.

Business-to-Business Engagements in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Standard Bank Trade and Investment Seminar: This December 5 event convened leading South African and Atlanta-based companies, government officials, and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for investment and trade.

Wesgro Business Briefing: In Cape Town on December 9, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro, hosted a vibrant networking event where Atlanta delegates met with South African exporters and investors, fostering connections that will drive future partnerships.

Empowering Entrepreneurs and Celebrating Culture

A tour of the Mamelodi Business Hub on December 6 showcased collaboration with Georgia State University students supporting township entrepreneurs.

Discussions with South African leaders and creatives at Freedom Park on December 6 emphasized the shared cultural and historical connections between South Africa and Atlanta.

Visits to Amazon’s African headquarters and The Wine Arc on December 9 and 10, respectively, highlighted e-commerce opportunities and Black-owned wine brands breaking into international markets.

A tour of Nike’s Shapa Center in Soweto on December 4 modeled how private investments in sports support community growth and development.

Strengthening Historic Ties

Atlanta Phambili builds on a historic relationship between South Africa and Atlanta, from collaboration between U.S. civil rights activists and members of the South African anti-Apartheid movement to Nelson Mandela’s historic 1990 speech at Georgia Tech. This trip further cements Atlanta as a gateway for South African businesses to access U.S. markets and strengthens South Africa’s position as a premier investment destination for Atlanta’s private sector.

“Our visit reflects a robust partnership that will continue to grow as we move forward together,” said Mayor Dickens. “The commitment of the South African government and its people has been vital in shaping this initiative. I look forward to building on these foundations for years to come.”

Ambassador Brigety added “From trade and investment to culture, sports, and education, Atlanta and South Africa are charting a future defined by innovation, inclusion, and opportunity. The future economic partnership between Atlanta and South Africa is built to last and poised for growth.”

A Shared Vision for the Future

The U.S. Embassy in South Africa and the City of Atlanta extend their gratitude to the South African government and all participating partners for making this visit a success. Together, Atlanta and South Africa are moving forward—Phambili—toward an even brighter, shared future.