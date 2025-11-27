At the Morocco in Mode 2025 trade show in Casablanca, Moroccan textile and clothing manufacturers reaffirmed their export ambitions, especially toward European markets. They are actively seeking financing solutions and aligning with evolving EU sustainability standards.

From 5 to 7 November 2025, Casablanca hosted the 2025 edition of the MIM trade fair, organised by the Moroccan Association of Textile and Clothing Industries (AMITH). Key players in textiles and clothing gathered to discuss how to improve regional and international cooperation.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) supported the initiatives of the Morocco Textile and Clothing programme, promoting sustainable development and competitiveness.

The trade fair featured two flagship conferences:

The impact of the European Green Deal and new EU regulations on ethical sourcing: Presented by Ms. Andry Razafindrakoto, Expert in Corporate Environmental and Social Transition. It highlighted the urgency for Moroccan companies to prepare for the new requirements, while calling for greater involvement from brands to ease the regulatory burden.

Financing guide for textiles and clothing: Co-hosted by Ms. Aicha Iraqi, Sustainability Specialist, and Mr. Marouane Mouafir, Financial Strategy Expert. it highlighted the financing tools available, particularly green financing. The issue of personal guarantees for managers in accessing loans and subsidies was particularly emphasised.

Business meetings and regional synergies

Business meetings let Moroccan companies speak directly with Spanish brands such as El Corte Inglés, SCALPERS and renatta&go, strengthening commercial opportunities across the Mediterranean.

On the sourcing side, the active participation of Egyptian companies (LIONTEX CO., FITEX, Nassertex) and Tunisian companies (Chimitex, mastex) enriched the range of materials and accessories on offer, consolidating ties across North Africa.

With this 2025 edition of the MIM trade show, the Moroccan textile and clothing sector has confirmed its ability to respond to international challenges, strengthen its regional partnerships and integrate the requirements of sustainability, innovation and competitiveness.