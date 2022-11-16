On its participation in AfricaCom, the African trade show dedicated to digital technology, the Digital Virgo group (www.DigitalVirgo.com), a global specialist in payment via telecom operators' bills and mobile money, announced that its customized payment platform has provided 25 million Africans with access to digital content and services in 2022.

With a presence in about fifteen African countries, the Digital Virgo group took part in the AfricaCom in Cape Town, the continent's leading digital event, and presented the latest developments in its offerings.

The group's management, including the CEO, Guillaume Briche, and Mounia Terhzaz, Africa General Manager, gave an overview of the development of their activities on the continent, and reported that they had succeeded in deploying their payment solutions to 25 million people.

At a time when Digital Virgo is multiplying its partnerships with leading merchants on the continent (Universal Music, Youscribe, OSN...) and connecting them to the billing systems of the continent's main telecom operators (Orange, Vodacom, MTN...), this announcement confirms the relevance of its solutions.

"We are very proud to have succeeded in building an offer adapted to the African markets. Thanks to our payment solutions, millions of people are accessing digital services and content that were previously only available to bank account holders," commented Guillaume Briche, CEO of Digital Virgo.

The group will also be attending the Salon des Industries Musicales d'Afrique francophone (SIMA) on November 17 and 18 in Abidjan.

About Digital Virgo:

The Digital Virgo Group is one of the world's leading specialists in mobile payment via Telecom Operators’ billing solutions and mobile Money Services. By connecting Merchants to Carriers and Wallets Providers, we address the growing need for the digitization of payment by using simple, fast and secure transactional channels available anywhere in the world.

The Group's added value lies in its ability to address mobile payment in its entirety to optimize the billing by considering strategic aspects such as customer satisfaction, localization, user acquisition, data management, cross-border payments or the regulatory and compliance framework.

Our technological hub made of innovative platforms and tools enables us to respond to our partners' main challenges of scalability, complexity and security to drive their growth while improving their users’ experience.

Our global network of local offices allows us to roll out scalable and secure Mobile Commerce experiences worldwide.

+40 operated countries | €390 Million turnover (2021) | 900 people

150 partnerships with Carriers · Orange · SFR · Vodafone · Telefonica · MTN · Maroc Telecom...

+300 connected merchants · Netflix · Universal · beIN · Garena · Huawei · Canal + ...

For further details, refer to: DigitalVirgo.com