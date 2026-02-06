As African economies assert greater agency in a rapidly evolving global order, Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) is delighted to announce The Africa Debate 2026, its flagship investment forum, taking place at the historic Guildhall in London on 3 June 2026.

Now in its 12th year, The Africa Debate has established itself as London's premier platform for African investment dialogue since launching in 2014, convening over 800 global decision-makers annually to shape the future of trade, finance, investment, and development across the continent.

Under the theme “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition”, this year's forum will focus on Africa's response to global economic realignment with greater agency, ambition and economic sovereignty.

The Africa Debate puts Africa's priorities at the centre of the conversation, moving beyond traditional narratives to focus on ownership, resilience and long-term value creation.

"Volatility is not new to Africa. What is changing is the opportunity to respond with greater agency and ambition," says Invest Africa CEO Chantelé Carrington.

"This year's edition of The Africa Debate asks how we strengthen economic sovereignty — from access to capital and investment to financial and industrial policy — so African economies can take greater ownership of their growth. Success will be defined by how effectively we turn disruption into leverage and partnership into shared value."

The Africa Debate 2026 will provide a platform for this essential, era-defining discussion, convening leaders to explore how Africa and its partners can build more balanced, resilient and sustainable models of cooperation.

Key challenges driving the debate

Core focus areas for this year’s edition of The Africa Debate include:

Global Realignment & New Partnerships

How shifting geopolitical and economic power structures are reshaping Africa's global partnerships, trade dynamics and investment landscape.

Financing Africa's Future

The growing need to reform the global financial architecture, new approaches to development finance, as well as the strengthening of market access and financial resilience of African economies in a changing global system.

Strategic Value Chains

Moving beyond primary exports to build local value chains in critical minerals for the green economy. Also addressing Africa's energy access gap and mobilising investment in renewable and transitional energy systems.

Digital Transformation & Technology

Unlocking growth in fintech, AI and digital infrastructure to drive productivity, inclusion, and the next phase of Africa's economic transformation.

The Africa Debate 2026 offers a unique platform for high-level dialogue, deal-making, and strategic engagement. Attendees will gain actionable insights from leading policymakers, investors and business leaders shaping Africa's economic future, while building strategic partnerships that define the continent's next growth phase.

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London's premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment and economic transformation. Now in its 12th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa's evolving role in the global economy.

800+ attendees convening in the heart of London

40+ high-level speakers from business, government and finance

50+ countries represented, reflecting Africa's global engagement

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with over seventy years' experience in Africa, dedicated to connecting businesses with unique opportunities across the continent. Its global network comprises more than 400 member companies, including multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service providers, government bodies and entrepreneurs.

With presence in the UK, UAE, US, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, Invest Africa leverages its international reach, market intelligence and extensive network to support and connect businesses. As a trusted gateway into Africa, it promotes sustainable investment and socio-economic growth through membership, advisory services and a dynamic events programme.

