APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce the integration of Telegram, the popular mobile instant messaging service, into its press release distribution channels. This exciting new development, which sees the company’s press releases available on the mobile app, further cements APO Group’s position as Africa’s premier digital PR and communications firm, with unmatched reach and engagement in the online space.

With an annual dissemination rate of over 10,000 press releases to more than 250 news websites and 450,000 journalists and bloggers across the continent and globally, APO Group is committed to ensuring that Africa’s stories are shared even more widely and in a manner that is convenient to the continent’s growing mobile population of journalists and news consumers.

Telegram gives these users direct access to the press releases published on APO Group’s www.Africa-Newsroom.com platform, enabling them to instantly share relevant real-time updates and exclusive content with their target audiences. Like the web platform, Telegram subscribers can choose their preferred language channel – English, Arabic, French, or Portuguese – providing bespoke, tailored access to APO Group’s press releases in mobile format.

With close to 53 million downloads (https://apo-opa.co/3FWfLWh) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in 2024, Telegram has rapidly gained traction amongst the region’s users, fundamentally transforming how news is consumed. Incorporating Telegram into its already comprehensive press release distribution channels supports APO Group’s vision of delivering state-of-the-art communications solutions for Africa and the world.

“At APO Group, we’re not only committed to sharing positive and compelling narratives about the African continent; we also want to make it as easy as possible for journalists to republish our content, enhancing exposure for our clients through a channel that is widely accessible and easy to use, with an unlimited audience size. Tailored functionality ensures that information is relevant, topical, and presented in a user-friendly manner,” explained APO Group CEO Bas Wijne.

“Innovation and digitalisation are key focus areas for us at APO Group when it comes to enhancing our press release distribution services. Telegram presents us with a unique opportunity to further enrich our advanced distribution service, offering journalists a wider range of options to access and share Africa’s stories. This aligns with how the market is evolving, how users are evolving, and how the mobile market is growing.”

In addition to its comprehensive online Africa Newsroom press release distribution platform and the newly launched Telegram mobile news-sharing channel, APO Group is working to provide additional innovative mobile solutions to its clients and the African media in the near future, broadening distribution options even further.

