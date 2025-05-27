APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), a leading award-winning pan-African public relations and communications consultancy, has strategically unveiled a volunteer communications programme comprising experienced communication professionals to support the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa. This groundbreaking initiative, developed and launched by APO Group aims to enhance the Roman Catholic Churches ability to communicate effectively and engage with communities across the African continent.

The Catholic Church operates 82,235 Catholic Schools in Africa, educating 30,629,476 pupils. Its extensive network of care includes 13,880 facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, leprosy centres, homes for the elderly and chronically ill, centres for disabled people, orphanages, kindergartens, and marriage counselling centres.

APO Group and SECAM, the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, first entered into their partnership in May 2022 with the shared goal of enhancing media and public relations support for the Catholic Church in Africa. Not only did APO Group conceive the volunteer programme but it also assembled a team of elite, well-experienced African communications professionals.

The professionalization of SECAM’s communications capabilities extends beyond standard capacity-building. This initiative includes the development and delivery of a strategic communications framework that aligns with SECAM’s core mission and long-term objectives. The effort also builds upon APO Group’s previous collaborations with the Church, which include the creation and roll-out of a comprehensive communications curriculum and tailored training programme for Catholic institutions across Africa.

The volunteer communications team will focus on key priorities, such as:

Crafting and executing a long-term communications strategy for SECAM to strengthen the voice of the Roman Catholic Church and increase awareness of its work across Africa.

Enhancing media relations to amplify the Church’s presence.

Designing effective visibility tools to connect with diverse stakeholders across Africa and beyond.

Several talented professionals have already joined the SECAM Communications Volunteer Programme, bringing a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to advancing the Church’s mission across Africa. Among them are Catherine Njoroge (https://apo-opa.co/3HapeKg), Head of Marketing and Strategy, who plays a role in shaping long-term plans to strengthen the Church’s visibility; Nyarai Chapingidza (https://apo-opa.co/4myd1PT), Digital MarComm Manager, who drives efforts to boost SECAM’s online presence; Lucy Kimani (https://apo-opa.co/4mxTKhp), Director of Communications and Advocacy, who steers impactful storytelling and advocacy campaigns; and Eunice Chege (https://apo-opa.co/4dw97mi), Communications Advisor, who contributes her extensive experience in developing and implementing communication strategies. Additionally, professionals joining in the business support functions include Majina Mwasezi (https://apo-opa.co/45pvSq3), Project Coordinator; Pauline Lugalia (https://apo-opa.co/4mAchd2), Executive Assistant to the Head of the Catholic Church in Africa; and Anne Nasumba (https://apo-opa.co/3ZBRqMp), Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

Rose Thuo (https://apo-opa.co/4dDCMu0), who joined the programme as Chief of Marketing and Communications, said: “We are witnessing a remarkable convergence of talent and purpose. Each volunteer brings something unique to the table, and together, we are building a communications foundation that will serve the African Catholic Church for years to come.”

There is an urgent and immediate need for candidates with HR and recruitment, as well as Graphic Design and website management experience to join the Roman Catholic Church in Africa’s volunteer programme. Individuals with this expertise are encouraged to apply and support the Church’s mission by strengthening its operational capacity across the continent. Interested volunteers are encouraged to apply through the official link: https://apo-opa.co/4dTxLxL.

“This pro bono initiative reflects APO Group’s commitment to supporting impactful organisations across Africa. Many high-impact organisations (including NGOs) in Africa face financial barriers to establishing strong communication systems. This should never impede their ability to be seen and heard,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Through initiatives like this volunteer programme, we strive to bridge that gap—delivering professional support to elevate their messaging and outreach at the highest possible level.”

“Africa is now the future of the Roman Catholic Church,” said Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the President of SECAM. “As our communities continue to grow, it becomes ever more important to amplify our voice and share our mission with the world.

“We are grateful to APO Group for their support and expertise in making this vision a reality. Their role in designing and implementing this initiative has been invaluable. APO Group’s dedication to empowering impactful organisations aligns perfectly with our mission, and their contribution will undoubtedly leave a legacy in the Church’s journey toward greater visibility and engagement worldwide.”

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, APO Group has delivered a comprehensive range of support initiatives, including complimentary pan-African press release distribution and media monitoring, extensive online and in-person media training for over 22 communication professionals across the continent, and the provision of Zoom licences to Episcopal and Regional Episcopal Conferences. APO Group Founder and Chairman has personally led training sessions and held strategic meetings with Church dignitaries in several African countries to assess further areas of support. Furthermore, a volunteer programme launched in 2024 is now active, enhancing operational assistance for the Church throughout Africa.

According to recent data from the Vatican, there are 1.39 billion Catholics worldwide, representing around 18% of the world's population. Africa’s 236 million Catholics already make up about 20% of the global Catholic population, but they are also the fastest-growing region in the world. By 2050, the World Christian Database estimates that African Catholics will make up 32% of the global Catholic population.

According to the United Nations' 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report, there are an estimated 862.4 million volunteers globally. Engaging in volunteerism offers individuals a unique opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience, enhance their professional profiles, and develop valuable skills through impactful service.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.





About the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM):

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org) was born out of the decision of the African Bishops during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) to establish a forum in which they could speak with one voice on matters pertaining to the Church in Africa. The establishment of SECAM is therefore the result of the Bishops’ resolve to build a continental structure in order to bring forth the African vision to the whole Church.

Seeing the importance of such an Association for Africa, the Congregation for the Evangelisation of the Peoples invited the Presidents of the Regional Episcopal Conferences for consultations in 1968.

Consequently, the first visit of a Pope to Africa, in modern times, was seen as a very opportune occasion for the launch of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar. This was therefore done during the visit of His Holiness Pope Paul VI in Kampala (Uganda) in July, 1969.

Thereafter, it was agreed to establish the Headquarters / Secretariat of SECAM in Accra, Ghana. There are three official languages of SECAM, namely, English, French and Portuguese. SECAM functions through eight regional conferences, each made up of a cluster of national episcopal conferences.