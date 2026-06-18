The remarkable structural turnaround of Angola’s energy sector is officially moving from the page to the big screen. Global production house Soyini Tales Inc. – led by founder Tahira Francis – has commenced production on a premium feature documentary based on the insights of the best-selling book Crude Oil: Power Turnaround and Transformation in Angola, authored by NJ Ayuk.

Filming of the feature documentary starts next week in Angola, where the production team will conduct interviews, site visits and on-the-ground documentation across key energy and economic development locations.

At the core of the documentary is a compelling ten-year narrative arc, uniquely framed through the lived experiences of three generations of Angolans. The cinematic story will systematically chart the nation’s complex trajectory, moving from an era of oil-fueled expansion through severe macroeconomic contraction into the current phase of policy-driven energy sector revitalization.

The documentary will feature human accounts of systemic institutional reform, exploring how the country managed to stabilize its crucial production threshold at one million barrels per day. It will track how Angola looked honestly at its own economic vulnerabilities, rejected outside narratives and actively chose to rebuild its entire regulatory landscape from the inside out. The documentary will also detail the complex market mechanisms that successfully revived investor confidence, offering an authoritative and highly visual reference framework for international energy investors tracking global upstream flows.

Audiences will gain insight into how these macro-level policies directly translate into lived experiences across oilfields, boardrooms and family homes. Moving away from statistics, the documentary will show how regulatory determination can successfully break the boom-and-bust cycle that have long plagued resource-rich African nations.

Crucially, the narrative will highlight the primary African change-makers who executed this turnaround, detailing the political architecture of President João Lourenço, the commercial discipline introduced to Sonangol by Sebastião Gaspar Martins, and the regulatory efficiency driven by Paulino Jerónimo at the national concessionaire the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels.

Beyond state policy, the documentary will showcase vital local content champions driving specialized supply chains and industrial operations. This includes marine logistics and cargo management via João Filipe at Cabship, alongside upstream engineering and fuel services led by Janice Faria at Enagol. Furthermore, the documentary will explore tactical corporate leadership, noting Francisco Monteiro’s work in procurement and chemical supply at Brimont, as well as Bráulio de Brito’s strategic oilfield consulting and business advocacy at Tradinter. These figures demonstrate how local businesses actively capture and retain value within the modernizing energy economy.

“Angola’s story is a powerful blueprint of resilience, proving that structural turnaround is possible when driven by a nation’s own people and visionaries,” Francis said. “This documentary captures that vital transformation in real time, offering global investors and audiences an authentic look at what true economic sovereignty looks like.”

Following its anticipated premier, the documentary will be rolled out across the U.S. and Europe as well as major digital streaming platforms. The distribution strategy positions the film as both a narrative documentary and an investor-facing visual reference aimed at global audiences tracking African energy transitions, upstream investment flows and long-term production stability.

While Ayuk has authored several influential books on African energy economics – such as Big Barrels, Billions at Play and A Just Transition – this project marks his very first literary work to be adapted into a feature documentary. Ultimately, this production serves as an investor-focused blueprint for the entire continent. It proves that lasting economic fortitude is achieved when a nation empowers its own people, builds transparent regulatory institutions and actively transforms finite hydrocarbon wealth into permanent, broad-based domestic growth and industrialization.